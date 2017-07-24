Kingsley Unbeaten in ECKC DD2 Return as Kashak Claims Title; Crupi Perfect in DD2M

Taking a break from his Canadian Touring Car Championship duties Jeffrey Kingsley jumped back into a BirelART Rotax DD2 machine and resumed where he left off; out front and in control.

Kingsley double his win count on Sunday, steering to a 3.5 second victory over Ethan Simioni while Tyler Kashak took third place to claim the title. It was a relatively uneventful Final race with Kingsley doing what he does best, blistering off early fast laps to pull out to a lead and then managing his pace from there.

Simioni worked by Kashak early in the race and the race was settled thereafter. It was the fifth time Simioni finished second in the ECKC season, unable to top the podium.

Kashak’s championship comes via four race wins and a pair of thirds. The title also awarded him an invitation to compete at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as a member of Team Canada in Portugal. Kashak has been strong in his two RMCGF appearances and will be head back to the track he raced at in 2015.

While there were four drivers who entered the final ECKC weekend with a chance at perfection, six wins in six races, only Joe Crupi was able to pull off the feat. He broke a throttle cable in the PreFinal but recovered in the final and was no match for his fellow DD2 Masters competitors. Andrew Calabrese and Alexander Mankovski completed the podium in the race and the championship.