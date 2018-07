Killer Video Edit: OVRP Rok Cup Festival by Kart360!

Our good friends at Kart360.com have put together another great karting video edit, this time from the OVRP Rok Cup Festival in New York.

Sit back and enjoy three minutes of epic karting footage.

PS: We hope everyone is looking their best this weekend at Mosport, we may just have a videographer putting together one of these for us!