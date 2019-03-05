Kevin Glover Racing Establishes 11-Driver Roster for 2019 Season

Following the news of forming his own namesake race team, Kevin Glover has established a roster of drivers that will fly the KGR colours in 2019.

Built up of mainly Rok Cup competitors, eleven drivers have confirmed their association with Kevin Glover Racing, led by a strong contingent of Rok Senior competitors. All team drivers will utilize OTK race karts and compete in Ontario events such as the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge, ASN Canadian Karting Championships, TRAK and MIKA club championships and select out of province races.

“I am thrilled to have such a strong lineup of drivers before the season has even started. Each driver offers their own unique skill set, both on and off the track and I’m excited to see all the individual talent combined in a team setting,” explained team principal Kevin Glover.

Six KGR drivers will compete in Rok Senior this season. Logan Cusson, Mark Davis and Justin Di Benedetto are no stranger to the category and bring valued experience. They will be supported by Liam Rhodes and Matthew Miles, who have both moved up from the Junior ranks. Rounding out the roster is Chris Glover, a veteran karter returning to the sport after a few seasons off.

The Rok Junior contingent is full of potential, featuring three drivers on the brink of a breakout season. Austin Boyle, Lorenzo Morsillo and Jacob Miles ran only a selection of races in 2018 as they got their feet wet in the Junior Rok ranks. They are focused on the full season this year and will be aiming for the podium with KGR.

Currently, only a pair of drivers will suit up with KGR in the Briggs 206 classes. Both Gavin Sanders and Zain Ikram know what it’s like to stand on the top of the podium and will represent the brand in Senior and Junior Briggs.

KGR is open for more Rok Cup and Briggs 206 competitors who may be interested in OTK chassis and professional driver coaching services.

“The response to my new team announcement has been very positive and I’m full throttle in preparation at the shop, just waiting for the snow to melt here in Toronto so we can all get on track and test with our Exprit chassis,” continued Glover.

KGR is also on the lookout for mechanics for the major events this season.

For those looking for more information about Kevin Glover Racing, you can contact via email at kevin.glover.97@gmail.com or by telephone, 905.924.6077.

About Kevin Glover Racing (KGR)

Kevin Glover Racing is a Canadian kart racing team based out of Newmarket, Ontario. The team competes in the Canadian Rok Cup and Briggs LO206 series. KGR provides complete turnkey race team and engine tuning services for racers of all age and skill levels and is a dealer of the Exprit chassis, Vortex ROK engines and OTK parts and accessories.