Kevin Glover Racing Engines joins Racing Edge Motorsports full time in 2017

Racing Edge Motorsports is excited to announce the addition of championship engine builder Kevin Glover Racing Engines to their stable for the 2017 season. Glover has supported select REM team drivers over the past couple of seasons and will now manage all of the teams two-cycle engines starting this weekend at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.

“Having Kevin join forces with us in 2017 and beyond is a key development for REM. This will allow for a stronger, more competitive two-cycle program this season,” said Kevin Monteith, REM team manager.

Glover has been building Rotax engines since 2008, winning championships all around North America as well as sending multiple drivers to the Rotax Grand Finals. The collaboration with REM has already shown success this season with Logan Cusson finishing second in the Rotax Senior Florida Winter Tour championship after strong performance at the final round in Ocala. Not only did Glover’s engines find success on the east coast this winter they also won the Rotax Senior and Junior championships at the Challenge of the Americas with Christian Brooks and Jak Crawford. With the new partnership, the duo hope to continue that success by winning championships in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, US Open and ASN Canadian National Championships later this season.

“After two years of working with REM on a part time basis I am extremely happy that we can form a partnership from 2017 and beyond. After being part of this team’s atmosphere and understanding the direction that Kevin Monteith wants to take I feel like our partnership can be one of the best in North America.”

Kevin Glover, Kevin Glover Racing Engines

While the duo is confident in their Rotax Program for the up and coming season, Glover and Monteith will also be working on developing engine programs for the Vortex and IAME divisions as the team starts to enter in more championships in the future.

Racing Edge Motorsports is a professional karting team and shop based out of Stouffville, Ontario. The team competes in the ASN Canadian National Championship, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Florida Winter Tour and US Open Championships. Along with Kosmic OTK and Rotax products the team is also a dealer for Tillet, Mychron, and RK chains. You can visit their website, http://racingedgemotorsports.com for more information.

