Kevin Glover Racing Brings Redspeed Kart to Ontario

OTK’s Redspeed brand will officially be making its Canadian debut this spring with Ontario based team Kevin Glover Racing. KGR will become the Ontario dealer for the brand, forming an agreement with Canadian Redspeed distributor Racing Edge Motorsports earlier this week.

After a successful debut season in 2019, winning two ASN Canadian National titles, KGR looks to build on that success in 2020 with their drivers flying the Redspeed colours. Team owner Kevin Glover has been working hard over the offseason with development on the powertrain side as well as getting the team ready for the season to start this spring. KGR’s engine program has won multiple National titles in ROK, Rotax and Briggs & Stratton competition over the last decade. The majority of those championships were with various teams using OTK chassis in both Canada and the United States.

“This is an exciting time for team KGR to have an opportunity like this,” explained team owner Kevin Glover. “With the addition to the Redspeed chassis line, I’m looking forward to being able to provide current and future clients with more options on the OTK platform to help facilitate further growth in the sport.”

KGR plans on competing in both the Kart Stars Canada and Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship in Ontario in addition to venturing out to Quebec for the Canadian Open Championship. Aside from competing in the major regional programs, KGR will also be supporting their drivers at various Ontario club races throughout the summer.

Glover continued by saying, “We believe the team will be competitive in Briggs & Stratton, ROK and Rotax categories in 2020 as we continue to develop our drivers to help them progress to the front of the field.”

Kevin Glover Racing is a professional kart racing team located in Newmarket, Ontario. The team is the Ontario dealer for the Redspeed Chassis as well as being a full functioning engine shop offering everything from Engine rebuilds to dyno services catered to each customer’s needs.

For more information on KGR contact Kevin Glover at kevin.glover.97@gmail.com or 905-924-6077. You can also find them on Instagram @kevingloverracing.