Kellen Ritter receiving his kart at the 2016 Rotax Grand Finals in Italy with his father Chris and mechanic Kevin Glover (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Kellen Ritter Added to RMCGF Team Canada!

We just received word from SRA Karting that British Columbia driver Kellen Ritter has been added to Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Ritter competed in the 2017 Challenge of the Americas and finished second overall in the Rotax Senior Championship. Unfortunately, championship winner Christian Brooks, of the USA, had to decline the invitation as he pursues his career in Global Rally Cross. This opened up the door for Ritter to join Team Canada for a second straight year.

“To win another ticket is an amazing feeling. After last year’s disappointment at the Rotax Grand Finals, I was hungry for another ticket for a second chance. After hearing I got a ticket for this year’s race, I was more than happy to accept. Hopefully this year goes better.”

This year the Rotax Grand Finals will take place in Portimao, Portugal. Team Canada is the defending RMCGF Nations Cup winners and looks to maintain the title.

The majority of Team Canada will be confirmed next week at the ASN Canadian Karting Championships where one driver from each Rotax Max category will earn their invitation to Portugal.

Currently, Jeff Kingsley (DD2), Davide Greco (DD2), Zachary Claman DeMelo (DD2), Tyler Kashak (DD2) and Ryan MacDermid (Senior Max) are already qualified.