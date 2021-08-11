KartStars National Championship at Shannonville Exceeds 200 Pre-Entries

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

Anticipation is high, preparations are ongoing and as pre-registration came to a close last night at 8pm; 214 Entries are ready to go as karting makes its long return to Shannonville Motorsport Park. With a few veterans still on the fence and others in the karting community trying desperately to join, on-site registration remains open throughout the weekend as organizers anticipate 230+ entries when its all said and done.



14 National Champions will be crowned with the iconic ‘Checkered Flag keep-sake’ part of the program. Traditional Tuner Awards will be presented to the Winning Tuners and complimentary event t-shirts for all who have entered.



Move-in and set-up is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with sunset practice beginning at 5pm. Free camping is available on site, with washrooms and shower facilities available around the clock. The organizational team will host a social event on Friday night sponsored by Thornbury Brewing in conjunction with the podium ceremony as the first winners of the weekend are crowned, specifically in the two Friday Night shoot-out classes of Briggs Junior Pro and Briggs Senior Pro.



If you haven’t registered yet you still have time! Have questions? Email info@kartsportcanada.ca. We are here to help and the support is always appreciated.



Ready to Register? Here’s the link: https://kartsportcanada.ca/national-championship-registration/

Looking for the Event Schedule? Click HERE

Event Supplemental Rules Package: Click HERE

Need more information on KartStars? Visit: www.kartsportcanada.ca

Track info? Visit: http://www.shannonville.com