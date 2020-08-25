KartStars Canada Shifts Its Finale to 3S Go Karts

Since the inception of its Return to Racing program, the team at Goodwood Kartways and KartStars Canada has made the health and safety of its visitors and participants the number-one priority. From its opening track day back in May, to the tremendous KartStars Canada National Championships last weekend, all involved have made safe, sound decisions based on the most recent information, and chosen to err on the side of caution, always. With that in mind, KartStars Canada has come to the difficult decision to relocate its September 5-6 final round from Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario.

“These are very challenging times to be sure, and as always we realize the impact these types of decisions can have on specific pockets of our karting community,” said KartStars Canada organizer Daniel Di Leo. “Like many, we were very much looking forward to having the championship finale at PPK in September, but as we continued to field questions and concerns from our racing community we needed to very seriously consider all scenarios. While monitoring news from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and watching intently as the Leamington area was one of the last to receive stage 3 approvals, it became apparent that travelling to Southwestern Ontario would not be the most prudent decision at this time. So, while we will get out to Leamington, unfortunately, it will not be this year as we continue to navigate through these challenging times. That said, we won’t be returning to Goodwood for the finale, and we are committed to doing whatever possible to help the fantastic crew from PPKC!”

“The KartStars Canada organizing team is very thankful for the support it has received from Jason Papp and the members of the Point Pelee Karting Club, and obviously understand the disappointment that will come with having their home-track event delayed,” Di Leo continued. “In recognizing their tremendous support, organizers have waived entry fees for all PPKC members at the final round and have negotiated a deal with partial proceeds from the final round being donated back to Point Pelee Kart Club.

“While we are obviously very disappointed that the final round of the KartStars Championship will not be held at PPK, we understand the concerns of the racers and their families within the karting community,” explained Jason Papp. “We have to realize that this pandemic has caused major disruption. Travel logistics, issues regarding accommodations, these areas are out of our control and have become complicated. Our world has never seen a year like this before. Every professional sport has been affected and unfortunately that comes with many sacrifices. We want to thank everyone from PPKC, as well as the KartStars participants that were ready and looking forward to coming to and racing at our facility. We look forward to seeing everyone at our track next year.”

The final round will be special, as we once again look back to the history of Ontario karting and take regional racing back to 3S Go-Karts. The track will be new to many racers in the KartStars paddock, but longtime members of the karting community know some of the most epic chapters in Canadian karting sprung from Sutton, Ontario.”

The historic track located just outside the gates of Sibbald Point Provincial Park was the longtime home of the fabled 3S Birel team, an international karting force that racked up countless regional and national wins at home and chased checkers throughout the United States as well. Anthony Simone, Billy Asaro, Jonathan Urlin and Jonathan Macri are all very accomplished behind the wheel, and moved on from karting to race in the likes of European F3, NASCAR, Formula Atlantic, F2000 and IMSA to name a few. Others may remember automotive woman Juliana Chiovitti, Ward Imrie, Daniel Morad and KartStars’ very own Di Leo brothers standing on podiums and winning races both in Canada and the United States during karting’s heyday, and this is a track that contributed to the journey for many of them.

In less than two weeks some current Canadian karters will launch international careers of their own from the track, as five more drivers will join the Team Canada roster for the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy. KartStars National Champions Davide Greco, John Cariati, Matthew Miles, Austin Boyle and Jordan Di Leo have already earned tickets to compete, and they will be joined by the class champions from season-long competition or the next in line. Five drivers will also earn tickets to compete at Rok The Rio in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Vice-Champions in Rok Cup Classes will be recognized and rewarded. Five Briggs & Stratton champions will also be crowned for season one, along with champions in KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

Registration for the 2020 finale is now open, and as always discounts on race tires, fuel and oil are available to those who pre-register, with the on-line platform set to close Thursday, September 3rd at 8pm.

For full details please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca.