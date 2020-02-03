KartStars Canada Releases 2020 National Number Registry

With the impending withdrawal of ASN Canada from the kart racing scene across the country and the sport seemingly in a state of flux, KartStars Canada has been working diligently behind the scenes to preserve the systems and processes that Canadian kart racers have grown accustomed to.

As promised, KartStars Canada has created a number registry that all clubs and regions can rely on. That list is now live and available at www.kartsportcanada.ca. The list represents drivers who have taken steps and/or submitted a completed ‘National Number Registry Form’ to lock in their kart number for the 2020 season. The published list is current as of February 1st, 2020. Drivers who are not on the list can continue sending in forms as the registry will be updated regularly to reflect a ‘Live’ snapshot of assigned numbers.

For drivers looking to add their name to the registry, follow the steps below.

2020 National Number Registry:

For drivers looking to secure a National number for the upcoming season, the following process has been put in place. Please note; your selected number should match your Club number when possible.

Fill out the 2020 Number Registry Form. The form must be completed in FULL. Use this link to view the form: http://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020_National_Number_Registry_Form.pdf?111f72&111f72

The Number ranges from 2019 will remain the same. See below.

Briggs Cadet: Choose between (#2 – #99)

Briggs Jr Lite and Mini Rok: Choose between (#102 – #199)

Briggs Jr and Rok Junior: Choose between (#202 – #299)

Briggs Sr and Rok Senior: Choose between (#302 – #399)

Briggs Masters and Rok Masters: Choose between (#402 – #499)

Rok Shifter and Shifter Masters: Choose between (#502 – #599)

Submit the completed form to info@kartsportcanada.ca.

Numbers will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The number registry will be updated regularly and posted at www.kartsportcanada.ca. Click the ‘KartSport Canada’ button in the top right corner of the home page.

For those who secured a 2020 National number with ASN previously, the data has been acquired and those reservations remain and should appear listed.

Please note 2019 ASN National numbers will be reserved until January 31st, 2020 giving the drivers who held those numbers in 2019 the first right of refusal.

Next up, KartStars Canada will shift its priorities as they continue working with industry leaders creating a National Rule Set. Once confirmed, these rules will be published at www.kartsportcanada.ca. Click the ‘KartSport Canada’ button in the top right corner of the home page. The rule set will act as a standard for tracks across the country, with supplemental regulations then being produced by individual clubs to meet their specific needs, as always. Rules will be published no later than March 1, 2020.

KartStars Canada would like to thank the karting community for their continued support. Stay tuned to www.kartsportcanada.ca for future announcements or call 905-640-5278 with any questions and/or concerns.