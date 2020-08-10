KartStars Canada National Championship Prize Package Confirmed

We have received more information about the Kart Stars Canada National Championship, which takes place this week at Goodwood Kartways. Below is their announcement, confirming the prizes Kart Stars Canada will award throughout the weekend.

Reminder: online registration is open and requested if you plan on competing this weekend. Visit http://kartsportcanada.ca to register.

As the registration deadline for the KartStars Canada National Championship approaches, Officials are pleased to be able to confirm the event prize package with a number of new additions that make the total offering nothing short of spectacular! Tickets to the Rok Superfinal in Italy, Tickets to the Florida Winter Tour, cash awards, a test in a NASCAR Pinty’s car along with the standard podium trophies and tuner awards – it’s fantastic! There’s something for every class, and the full list appears below.

Rok Cup Canada Class Awards:

Race Winners in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter will be awarded Tickets to the Rok SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy. Runner Up in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter will be awarded Tickets to the Florida Winter Tour.



Briggs Senior and Rok Senior:

One driver from each category will be selected by a panel assembled by New Speed Motorsports. They will evaluate driver performance throughout the entire weekend and will award a test day scheduled for October 16th, 2020 at Shannonville Motorsport Park where the selected driver will lap in a NASCAR Pinty’s Car.



KartStars Senior and KartStars Junior Class Awards:

$500 Cash Award to each race winner!



Vega Tires Sponsored Awards:

Race Winners in Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior and Briggs Masters will be awarded a set of Vega Blue ONT Slicks at the podium presentation.



Sunoco Race Fuel Sponsored Awards:

Race Winners in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter will be awarded a can of Sunoco Race Fuel at the podium presentation.



As always in KartStars Canada events, discounts on consumables are available through on-line registration and additional raffles will take place at the podium presentation. For more information visit www.kartsportcanada.ca. Please note: Pre-registration closes Wednesday, August 12 at 8 pm.