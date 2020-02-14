KartStars Canada Looks to the Past in Shaping the Future

With kart racing now well underway south of the border, KartStars Canada is excited today to announce the schedule for its upcoming debut season in the north. The third full year of ROK Cup action in Canada will see the series visit three different tracks over four race weekends, as KartStars looks to the past in shaping the future of karting!

For the past decade, the team at Goodwood Kartways has assumed a lead role in the organization and presentation of regional and national events, and in 2020 its leadership group once again assumes pole. ROK Cup and Briggs & Stratton racers will combine to create twelve championship classes at KartStars events, with a schedule spread evenly throughout the racing calendar. After kicking off at Goodwood Kartways in May, regional karting will make its long-awaited return to Innisfil Indy Karting in June, head west to Point Pelee Karting in July, then return to Goodwood in August to wrap.

While race weekends and championships will award traditional karting swag and hardware, ROK Cup racers will once again be vying for something even more prestigious: a spot on Team Canada for the ROK Cup Super Final in Italy! Top point scorers from season-long championships in Mini, Junior, Senior, Shifter and Masters will earn tickets to compete, as will the individual race winners from Round 4 – the KartStars Canadian Karting Championships! Race formats are yet to be announced, but it can be confirmed that all classes will be utilizing the proven Vega ‘ONT’ tire program once again. Final details will be made available as confirmed, but for now – save the dates!

2020 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 16-17

Round 2 – Innisfil Indy Karting, June 20-21

Round 3 – Point Pelee Karting, July 4-5

Round 4 – Goodwood Kartways, August 14-16

*Briggs and Stratton Summerfest – July 25-26

Goodwood Kartways – Round 1

The longest-standing kart track operating in Canada, Goodwood Kartways began hosting kart races in 1957 and has helped produce some of Canada’s greatest racing heroes. Now home to both the largest kart club and Arrive-and-Drive programs in the country, Goodwood is truly the home of karting in Ontario and the Di Leo family is excited to once again kick off the regional racing campaign and welcome all drivers, teams and families back to the track.

Innisfil Indy Karting – Round 2

Home to some of the most memorable kart racing events in the area during the heyday of shifter karts, Innisfil Indy Karting is located right next to the booming Barrie market and is a venue that is steeped in tradition. Run by one of karting’s first families, the Launi’s have been in and around Canadian karting since 1973! Innisfil is another of Canada’s historic tracks, and another with a kart club that has generated both regional and national champions.

Point Pelee Karting – Round 3

Leamington, Ontario, produced a hidden gem of the sport in the late nineties: Point Pelee Karting. Designed with drivers in mind, PPK is one of the best-kept secrets in the province, and yet another great track run by great people. It’s a challenging layout built to CIK/FIA standards that have refined the skills of karting champions of the past and present. A multi-time champion himself, Jason Papp has been at the operational helm since 1998, and his team is very excited to welcome present-day KartStars.

Goodwood Kartways – Round 4

The championship returns to Goodwood for the season finale, a very special event: The KartStars Canadian Karting Championships! Set to officially run from Friday through Sunday, the KartStars finale will see individual winners in twelve classes named KartStars National Champions, with those in ROK Mini, Junior, Senior, Shifter and Masters also being awarded tickets to the ROK Cup Super Final at South Garda Karting from October 14th-17th, where they will join over 400 Rokkers from around the world!

The Briggs & Stratton Summerfest will take place July 25-26, 2020. Details on that one-off special event will come at a later date, as the Series that is taking you into the future – has another special nod to the past.

For more information on KartStars Canada please visit kartsportcanada.ca or contact info@kartsportcanada.ca.

Related Web Sites:

https://www.kartsportcanada.ca

https://www.goodwoodkartways.com

http://www.innisfilkartclub.ca

http://www.pointpeleekarting.com

http://www.rokcup-canada.com