KartStars Canada Hosts Another Successful Opener. Round 2 Registration Now Open

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

KartStars Canada kicked off its second season last weekend as the Region’s racers assembled at Goodwood Kartways for the first event of 2021. Building upon the solid foundation it generated last year, the KartStars team once again produced an outstanding event, with kart count up over 15% from last season, reaching just over 175 entries despite the challenging times Ontario continues to endure. Eleven class wins were earned, and a number of other drivers left happy, from the Jiffy Lube Fast Qualifiers to the eight random draw winners at the closing of the event.

“The first big event of the season always brings a special vibe to the paddock, but this one just seemed extra special,” said KartStars Canada President Daniel Di Leo. “It could be that being back at the track after spending so much time locked down over the winter added to it, but whatever it was, it was just great to take it all in and be a part of it. I know I have mentioned it in the past, but the team that has been assembled to run the KartStars events is just so experienced and so knowledgeable, that nothing really gets them wrong-footed. It was another safe event run on time with the karter in mind, and just another good step as we look to create another great season.”

JiffyLube Whitby-Peterborough-Oshawa Fast Qualifiers:

Briggs Cadet: Christian Papp

Briggs Junior: Braedon Fowler

Briggs Junior Lite: Stefano Picerno

Briggs Senior: Jonathan Treadwell

Briggs Masters: Steve MacVoy

KartStars Junior: Michael Schwab

KartStars Senior: Zach Boam

Mini Rok: Jensen Burnett

Rok Junior: Ayden Ingratta

Rok Senior: Andrew Maciel

VLR Masters: John Cariati

Round 1 Race Winners:

Briggs Cadet: Christian Papp

Briggs Junior: Michael Ing

Briggs Junior Lite: Stefano Picerno

Briggs Senior: Jonathan Treadwell

Briggs Masters: Daniel Demaras

KartStars Junior: Gavin Goldie

KartStars Senior: Jonathan Treadwell

Mini Rok: Jensen Burnett

Rok Junior: Ayden Ingratta

Rok Senior: Nolan Bower

VLR Masters: Cayden Goodridge

The following drivers won awards at the podium presentations:

Briggs & Stratton Racing ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 1 winner: Nicky Palladino

Briggs & Stratton Racing ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 2 winner: Tyler Desroisers

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 1 winner: Joe Crupi

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 2 winner: Braedon Fowler

Vega Tire Sponsored ‘Vega Blue ONT’ Briggs Racing Slicks winner: Domenico Crupi

Vega Tire Sponsored ‘Vega Blue ONT’ Rok Racing Slicks winner: Stefano Picerno

Sunoco Race Fuels ‘Rok Race Fuel’ Raffle 1 winner: Sara Vico

Sunoco Race Fuels ‘Rok Race Fuel’ Raffle 2 winner: Rocco Simone

The KartStars Canada schedule resumes July 24/25 with its much-anticipated event at Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario. Official practice will be available Friday, July 23, and the day will end with a PPK Sponsored ‘Welcome Party’ which will include complimentary food and fireworks! Registration is now open and the usual discounts on tires and other consumables are available through the online process. Hotel information as well as Saturday and Sunday Race Day Schedules are also available on the registration page.

Link to online registration for Round 2: https://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration-2021/

For Saturday and Sunday Race Day Schedules for Round 2 Click HERE.

For more information, please visit kartsportcanada.ca, pointpeleekarting.com or email info@kartsportcanada.ca

For race weekend recaps and photo galleries from KartStars events, please visit www.canadiankartingnews.com .