KartStars Canada Championship Finale: Who Can Take the Briggs Titles?

For the first time in nearly a decade, competition karting will compete at 3S Go-Karts in Sutton, Ontario as the KartStars Canada Championship finale will take place during Labour Day weekend.

A last minute change for the series saw them shift from Point Pelee Karting to 3S Go-Karts has caught the attention of many racers, including some getting a little nostalgia from their early karting days.

With it being the fourth and final round, here’s our look at the top-five in the championship standings in each of the classes.

First up is a look at the Briggs classes, which will compete over both days at Sutton this weekend.

Briggs Senior



Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Jake Cowden 960 0 0 2 Logan Ploder 836 -124 -124 3 Chad Webster 723 -237 -113 4 Brennan Taylor 685 -275 -38 5 Zach Boam 680 -280 -5

Courtesy of his excellent weekend at the KartStars Nationals, Jake Cowden (Awesome Kart) leads the way in Briggs Senior. He has a sizeable lead over Logan Ploder (CL Kart), who is probably his only championship contender. Chad Webster (Intrepid), Brennan Taylor (Awesome Kart) and Zach Boam (BirelART) are all more than 200 points from the top and with only a maximum 325 points up for grabs, they will need the cards to all fall in their favour to overcome that deficit.

Briggs Junior



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Nicholas Gilkes 916 2 Anthony Boscia 708 -208 -208 3 Lily Flintoff 636 -280 -72 4 Michael Ing 618 -298 -18 5 Mackenzie Milwain 453 -463 -165

Having not missed the podium so far this season, Nicholas Gilkes (BirelART) is in cruise control in Briggs Junior. He holds a 208-point advantage over Anthony Boscia (BirelART), who always seems to be upfront, just can’t seem to close out a victory yet. Maybe this is that weekend?

In a close battle for third, Lily Flintoff (TonyKart) is only 18 points ahead of Michael Ing (Awesome Kart), while Mackenzie Milwain has a chance to move up the standings with a good weekend at Sutton.

Gavin Goldie

Briggs Junior Lite



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Gavin Goldie 1020 2 Braedon Fowler 898 -122 -122 3 Christian Menezes 803 -217 -95 4 Ethan Pollack 716 -304 -87 5 Tyler Desrosiers 578 -442 -138

After two rounds it appeared Gavin Goldie (Exprit) was going to run away with the Briggs Junior Lite title, but a last-lap crash at Nationals allowed Braedon Fowler (Intrepid) not only take the victory but also close right in on the championship leader. There are only 122 points between the two, but Sutton is a track Goldie knows quite well and that could be the factor he needs to secure the championship.

Christian Menezes (Kosmic) has an outside shot at the title as well, sitting 217 points back, while Ethan Pollack (Intrepid) and Tyler Desrosiers (Ricciardo Kart) look to secure their place within the top-five of the standings this weekend.

Briggs Masters



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Marc Stehle 988



2 Daniel Demaras 806 -182 -182 3 Eli Yanko 783 -205 -23 4 Levon Beaudin 718 -270 -65 5 Nunu Branco 523 -465 -195

Marc Stehle (Ricciardo Kart) is unbeaten in the Briggs Masters Finals this season and that has earned him a 182-point lead in the championship. As one of the few drivers who competed at Sutton when it held Brian Stewart Racing Karting Championship races, Stehle should have a good memory of the circuit. Daniel Demaras (Intrepid) has enjoyed a great season since moving up to Masters. He holds a 23-point gap over Eli Yanko (TonyKart), and 85 points ahead of Levon Beaudin (BirelART).

Briggs Cadet



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Jordan Di Leo 1060



2 Jensen Burnett 841 -219 -219 3 Rocco Simone 688 -372 -153 4 Christian Papp 648 -412 -40 5 Ethan Chan 585 -475 -63

There have been 31 different drivers suit up in KartStars Canada Briggs Cadet this season, how awesome is that?!

Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) is yet to lose a Final this season and that has helped him build a huge lead in the championship. Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) surrendered second-place in the points when he sat out the Nationals, allowing his teammate Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) to move up a spot. Leading the way for the Mini Briggs Cadet racers, Rocco Simone (Intrepid) ranks third overall, a scant 40 points ahead of Christian Papp (Intrepid) who is also a Mini Briggs Cadet competitor. Ethan Chan (Intrepid) rounds of the top-five 475 points back of the leader.

Jordan Di Leo

KartStars Junior



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Gavin Goldie 910



2 Nicholas Gilkes 878 -32 -32 3 Braedon Fowler 768 -142 -110 4 Michael Ing 738 -172 -30 5 Christian Menezes 613 -297 -125

It’s fitting that both of the Junior division championship leaders are very close in the combined KartStars Junior class, an extra opportunity for Briggs racers to compete during the race weekend.

Both Gavin Goldie (Exprit) and Nicholas Gilkes (BirelART) have a chance to double-up as a KartStars champion and the two are separated by only 32 points. The championship isn’t limited to just these two as Braedon Fowler (Intrepid) and Michael Ing (Awesome Kart) are both within 200 points of the top.

It’s going to be a great race on Sunday, that’s for sure!

KartStars Senior



Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Zach Boam 853



2 Jake Cowden 700 -153 -153 3 Matthew White 578 -275 -122 4 Daniel Demaras 570 -283 -8 5 Brennan Taylor 536 -317 -34

We got a feeling KartStars Senior is going to be a popular class on Saturday as both Senior and Masters drivers will use the time to get up to speed before they race in their respective classes on Sunday.

For those that have competed in the class all season, Zach Boam (BirelART) leads the championship ahead of Jake Cowden (Awesome Kart). Like the Juniors, Cowden has a chance at taking two titles, but he needs to overcome a 153-point deficit to Boam. Matthew White, Daniel Demaras and Brennan Taylor are too far to strike for the title, but will need a good weekend to ensure they stay within the top-five.

Racers will use Friday at Sutton for practice. Saturday will be a full race day for Briggs Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior and KartStars Senior, while ROK Junior, Senior, VLR Masters and Shifters will run the first half of their weekend. Returning on Sunday, the ROK classes will complete their races, while Mini Rok, Briggs Senior, Masters and KartStars Junior will run a full race day.

If you have the long weekend off, this is a great opportunity to compete on a beloved karting track in Ontario.

A reminder to register online for the event via the http://kartsportcanada.ca website.