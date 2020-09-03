KartStars Canada Championship Finale: Rok Cup SuperFinal Tickets on the Line

For the first time in nearly a decade, competition karting will compete at 3S Go-Karts in Sutton, Ontario as the KartStars Canada Championship finale will take place during Labour Day weekend.

A last minute change for the series saw them shift from Point Pelee Karting to 3S Go-Karts has caught the attention of many racers, including some getting a little nostalgia from their early karting days.

With it being the fourth and final round, here’s our look at the top-five in the championship standings in each of the classes.

Missed our breakdown of the Briggs & Stratton categories? Click here.

With tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy on the line, there’s plenty up for grabs this weekend in Sutton for two-cycle racers.

ROK Senior

Pos Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Nolan Bower 910 2 Robert Soroka 878 -32 -32 3 Kai Dalziel 768 -142 -110 4 Andrew Maciel 738 -172 -30 5 Eamon Lowe 613 -297 -125

Four very hungry ROK Senior drivers have a chance at the title this weekend and the ticket to Italy.

Nolan Bower (Exprit) scored race wins in round one and two but struck trouble when it mattered most at the KartStars Nationals. Robert Soroka (RedSpeed) is only 32 points back and has been the most consistent throughout the year. Kai Dalziel (Kosmic) is third and 142 points back, meaning he will need a victory this weekend to steal the title, as does Andrew Maciel (TonyKart), who has been working hard this year to return to the SuperFinal as a member of Team Canada.

ROK Junior

Pos Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Austin Boyle 1075 2 Joseph Launi 753 -322 -322 3 Ayden Ingratta 748 -327 -5 4 Lorenzo Morsillo 740 -335 -8 5 Christian Valverde 661 -414 -79

Looking to cap off a perfect season, Austin Boyle (Exprit) has already punched his ticket to Italy and clinched the KartStars Rok Junior Championship. His point lead is 322 points to the closest competitor and does not even need to start this weekend to take it.

This means the ticket is up for the vice-champion, which is a very close battle. Joseph Launi (RS Kart), Ayden Ingratta (RedSpeed) and Lorenzo Morsillo (Exprit) are separated by only 13 points, virtually nothing, while Christian Valverde (TonyKart) is 92 points back. Any one of these four can earn a trip to the SuperFinal with a solid weekend at Sutton, a track none of them have competed on before. Queue the excitement.

Joseph Launi

ROK Mini

Pos Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Jordan Di Leo 1015 2 Ryan Maxwell 818 -197 -197 3 Jensen Burnett 778 -237 -40 4 Stefano Picerno 733 -282 -45 5 Santiago Ramirez 726 -289 -7

A near perfect weekend at Goodwood for Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) helped him take back the championship lead and open up a huge gap in the Mini ROK championship as he looks to secure his first ticket to the SuperFinal.

Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) isn’t fully out, but he needs all of the cards in the deck to fall his way this weekend if he wants to overcome the 197-point deficit he has to Di Leo as the round one winner found trouble in round three.

Sitting in third, Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) has a chance to overtake his teammate for the vice-champion position sitting only 40 points back, while another Energy Kart driver, Stefano Picerno, is fourth overall, another 45 points back of Burnett. Looking to shake up the top-five, a good weekend for Santiago Ramirez (Intrepid) could move him up the standings as well.

ROK VLR Masters

Pos Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 John Cariati 908 2 Alex Monkovski 813 -95 -95 3 Igor Manukhov 786 -122 -27 4 Robert Chiasson 610 -298 -176 5 Paul Everatt 588 -320 -22

Following his surprise victory at the KartStars Nationals, John Cariati (Intrepid) clinched his ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal and does not need to worry this weekend at Sutton, unless he wants to win the championship too. He holds a 95-point lead over Alexander Mankovski (Intrepid), while Igor Manukhov (Exprit) is also in contention, 122 points back of the leader.

ROK Shifter

Pos Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Davide Greco 1100 2 Lucio Masini 796 -304 -304 3 Dante Lerra 780 -320 -16 4 Antonio Ferrari 698 -402 -82 5 Ryan Monteiro 673 -427 -25

The race in ROK Shifter is for second as Davide Greco (Intrepid) is already a member of Rok Cup Team Canada and he holds a massive points lead in the championship.

With that being said, 123 points separates second through fourth in a race for the second ticket to Italy. Lucio Masini (RS Kart) is only 16 points ahead of Dante Lerra (GP Kart), winner of round one. Antonio Ferrari (RS Kart) is also in the mix, as is Ryan Monteiro (GP Kart) as the four drivers from Innisfil Indy Karting will duke it out this weekend for a trip to the SuperFinal.

Racers will use Friday at Sutton for practice. Saturday will be a full race day for Briggs Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior and KartStars Senior, while ROK Junior, Senior, VLR Masters and Shifters will run the first half of their weekend. Returning on Sunday, the ROK classes will complete their races, while Mini Rok, Briggs Senior, Masters and KartStars Junior will run a full race day.

If you have the long weekend off, this is a great opportunity to compete on a beloved karting track in Ontario.

A reminder to register online for the event via the http://kartsportcanada.ca website.