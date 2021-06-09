KartStars Canada Announces Revised Schedule. Maintains Five Race Events Visiting Four Venues

As the Government of Ontario continues to advance in its Roadmap to Safely Reopen, KartStars Canada organizers are pleased to be able to release a revised calendar today for the 2021 season. Through diligent work over the past few weeks, a five-round championship visiting four tracks across the province has been maintained, and we couldn’t be more excited to release it to the public.



Revised Schedule:

Round 1: Goodwood Kartways – July 3/4

Round 2: Point Pelee Karting – July 24/25.

Round 3: KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park – Aug 13-15

Round 4: 3-S Go Karts – Sept. 4/5

Round 5: Goodwood Kartways: Night Race – Sept. 18

Looking to maintain consistency from its first announcement, the KartStars team managed to preserve its original dates through the heart of the schedule. The opening round has obviously been pushed back due to pandemic delays, and the finale will now be included as part of the famed annual Goodwood Kartways Night Race. Organizers remain very positive about the year ahead and what they are able to offer the karting community. For further details, note the recap of the original series’ announcement from earlier in the year.

Recap of the KartStars Canada March Announcement:

A year ago at this time the operations team at KartSport Canada was thrilled to introduce its new vision for karting, as they looked to the past in shaping the future. The programme was well planned with staging for the season-opening event well underway when – enter a global pandemic. All in motorsport were then forced to pump the brakes, yet from the darkest of days came an opportunity to shine bright. The team rallied to produce a four-event debut campaign, one that was very well received by the karting community.

“Even now, I’m still extremely proud,” said Promoter Daniel Di Leo of his organization’s ability to adapt to and overcome unprecedented obstacles. “Implementing a new programme is challenging enough, but to do so when safety guidelines were changing from week to week or even day to day, that really allowed all involved to demonstrate the depth of their knowledge and experience while producing safe, sound events, that were run responsibly and with the karter in mind. As was often stated last year, we were very thankful for the support from the karting community and the KartStars participants. They’re the ones that truly make the sport go, and they came together to make a great season happen.”

With such an understanding remaining at the forefront of all planning into 2021, KartStars Canada has primed its second season, the fourth ROK Cup Canada Schedule to run North of the border. History will once again run through a schedule that starts at Goodwood Kartways and includes 3S Go-Karts, but this time Point Pelee Karting will get its much anticipated first KartStars date and the series will visit the granddaddy of them all: Shannonville Motorsport Park and the Bear Hunt. The event will also double as the KartStars Canada National Championships, and as the date is free of conflict with all other schedules in the region, it is an event that should not be overlooked.

ROK Cup Canada and Briggs & Stratton racers will combine to create twelve championship classes at KartStars events, with a similar prize structure to last season – and hopes drivers can actually travel to the ROK Cup SuperFinal at South Garda Karting this time around.

2021 KartStars Canada Venues

Goodwood Kartways

The longest standing kart track operating in Canada, Goodwood Kartways began hosting races in 1957 and has helped produce some of Canada’s greatest racing heros. Now home to both the largest kart club and Arrive-and-Drive programs in the country, Goodwood is truly the home of karting in Ontario and the Di Leo family is excited to once again kick off the regional racing campaign and welcome all drivers, teams and families back to the track.

Point Pelee Karting

Leamington, Ontario, produced a hidden gem of the sport in the late nineties: Point Pelee Karting. Designed with drivers in mind, PPK is one of the best kept secrets in the province, and yet another great track run by great people. It’s a challenging layout built to CIK/FIA standards that has refined the skills of karting champions of the past and present. A multi-time champion himself, Jason Papp has been at the operational helm since 1998, and his team is very excited to welcome present day KartStars.

Shannonville Motorsport Park

The Bear Hunt Returns! Long the most cherished award in Canadian karting, a win at Shannonville earned a driver a ‘Bear’ for decades. This year the tradition resumes, as KartStars will contest its National Championship event in mid-August. A new ownership group at Shannonville is transforming the venue and that includes track improvements prior to this year’s visit as part of their renewed commitment to karting. The track produces the highest speeds in Canadian karting, but every verteran will tell you it takes much more than that to trap a Bear!

3-S Go-Karts

When the pandemic postponed a PPK home date last season, the finale was relocated to another provincial track steeped in history: 3-S Go-Karts in Sutton, Ontario. The historic track located just outside the gates of Sibbald Point Provincial Park was the longtime home of the fabled 3-S Birel team, an international karting force that racked up countless regional and national wins.

For more information on KartStars Canada please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca or contact info@kartsportcanada.ca.