KartStars Canada Announces Race Format, Incentives and Direction for 2021 Season

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

As the current karting climate continues to safely evolve, the next step is regional racing and KartStars Canada is getting set to take the green! Registration is now open for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways set to take place July 3-4, the first event in a scheduled five-round championship.

“Our team at Goodwood is really excited to once again kick off the regional racing schedule in Ontario,” said track president Daniel Di Leo. “With a very successful start to our Club Racing schedule last week, we are very excited as preparation continues for Round 1 of the KartStars Canada program. The series will continue to utilize a unique format that was well received during our inaugural season. Putting karters first while creating added value, Single-Day classes are on track six times throughout their race day and Two-Day classes on track seven times with extended laps throughout the weekend. Two Heat races prior to a Pre-Final and Final give drivers four rounds of wheel-to-wheel racing, and it all comes at a price point lower than any other regional series in the country. This year’s program will continue to offer discounts on Race Day Tires, Race Fuel and other consumables and offer a prize package that can’t be ignored.”

New for 2021, KartStars Canada continues to expand its prize package. Introducing a new partnership with Jiffylube Whitby-Peterborough-Oshawa, the Jiffylube Fast Qualifier Award will include a cash prize of $100 for the pole position winners at each round and in each class adding over $5,000 to the impressive prize package.

Registration for the opening round at Goodwood Kartways is Now Open! Visit www.kartsportcanada.ca and click on the ‘Register Now’ button or use this link: https://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration-2021/

KartStars Canada presents a variety of racing options, as there are one-day classes, two-day classes and tire options as well. Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter are two-day classes with on-track competition scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday. Briggs Senior, Mini Rok, Briggs Masters and KartStars Junior will race on Saturday only, while Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Cadet and KartStars Senior will race on Sunday only.

Introduced to the karting community in 2020, KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior will follow familiar rules with some exceptions, and enable drivers from select classes to extend their racing over the entire weekend at a fraction of the cost. KartStars Junior will follow the same rules as Briggs Junior, and is open to drivers who have registered for either Briggs Junior or Briggs Junior Lite. Class weight is 285lbs. As a second class entry, the fee is reduced by over 50%, offering a second full day of racing for less than the price of a club race. The same is true for KartStars Senior, which will follow the same rules as Briggs Senior and is open to drivers who have registered in either Briggs Senior or Briggs Masters. Class weight is 360lbs.

Single-Day entry fee is $165 while the Two-Day class fee is $250. In Single-Day classes, drivers can bring their own NEW or USED race tires as long as they meet class specs. A KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% is also available to drivers who choose to buy race tires through KartStars Canada when registering in advance. For Two-Day classes, only one set of race tires can be used throughout the weekend and they must be purchased through KartStars Canada during pre-registration. Again, this set of tires will be discounted 10%.

“As the Rok Cup in Canada continues to grow, we remain committed to exploring new ways to maximize track time, reduce costs and increase participation. Giving back and reinvesting into our sport continues to be an important part of our strategy.” explained Rok Cup Canada Principal Marco Di Leo. “KartStars Canada provides us with a platform to do exactly that and as our Rokkers aspire to compete against the best in the country, the professionalism offered in our regional program will prepare them for international competition such as the popular Florida Winter Tour, Rok Vegas and Rok Cup Superfinal. All of which are spectacular events and part of the Rok International Program.

Click HERE for the weekend schedule, showing single-day classes will take to the track for Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1, Heat 2, Pre-Final and Final. Classes with racing spread over the weekend will have Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 on Saturday before Timed Practice, Pre-Final and Final on Sunday. In all classes, Qualifying will determine the starting order for Heat 1 and Heat 2. Cumulative results from Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 will determine starting order for the Pre-Final. The finishing order from the Pre-Final will determine the starting order for the Final. The results from the Final will determine overall finishing positions and podium winners.

Drivers will earn championship points from both Pre-Finals and Finals. Points in the Final will begin at 200 before scaling back to cover the field. Points in the Pre-Final will begin at 100 and scale back to cover the top ten finishers. There are also 25 points awarded to the driver that secures pole position from qualifying. Rounds 1, 2, 4 and 5 of the championship will carry equal weight, while Round 3, the KartStars Canada National Championship Round held at Shannonville Motorsport Park, will have points multiplied by 1.5 in calculating a championship totals for each driver. There are no drops in the KartStars Canada Championship.

There are a number of significant Race Awards and Championship Prizes in 2021 as well, with highlights below. For more information, please email info@kartsportcanada.ca or visit www.kartsportcanada.ca. Register for Round 1 today!

Race Awards:

KartStars Canada Sponsored Awards:

• Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in all classes at each race.

• Cash awards to podium finishers in KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

Jiffylube Whitby-Peterborough-Oshawa Sponsored Fast Qualifier Awards:

• Fastest Qualifier at each round for every class will be awarded $100 cash

Sunoco Race Fuels Sponsored Awards:

• Class participants in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter will be entered into a random draw at each Drivers meeting. Two cans of fuel will be raffled off at each round.

• Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% when buying Fuel and Oil through registration.

Vega Tires Sponsored Awards:

• One randomly selected Briggs class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

• One randomly selected Rok class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

• Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% when buying Race Tires through registration.

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored Awards:

• Two randomly selected Rok class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Briggs & Stratton Sponsored Awards:

• Two randomly selected Briggs class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Championship Awards:

Rok Cup Canada Championship Awards:

• Class champions in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Shifter Rok will be awarded tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy. Minimum enrollment required. Drivers must compete in (3) Rok Cup Canada authorized races during the season. See Supplemental Regulations.

• Class Runner-up and vice runner-up eligible for Rok Cup SuperFinal Wild Card Tickets.

• Vice-champions in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Shifter Rok will be awarded tickets to Rok the Rio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Minimum enrollment required. See Supplemental Regulations.

NewSpeed Motorsports Career Enhancement Award:

• Four drivers will be selected by a panel of judges throughout the four-race series. The selected drivers will be invited to a test day where they will lap in a Nascar Pinty’s Series car owned and operated by New Speed Motorsports. The test will take place at Shannonville Motorsports Park later in the year.

KartStars Canada Championship Awards:

• Champions will receive coveted ‘Class Champion Rings’.