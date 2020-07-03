KartStars Canada Announces Race Format, Incentives and Direction for 2020 Season

As the current karting climate continues to safely evolve, the next step is regional racing and KartStars Canada is getting set to take the green! The opening event in a tentatively scheduled four-round championship has now been confirmed and is set for Goodwood Kartways July 18-19.

“Our team at Goodwood is really excited to once again kick off the regional racing schedule in Ontario,” said track president Daniel Di Leo. “And it definitely won’t be a case of ‘been there, done that’ this time around. Even in these uncertain times, we truly believe we have created a series and a weekend format that puts the karter first. Single-Day classes are on track six times throughout their race day and Two-Day classes on track seven times with extended laps throughout the weekend. Two Heat races prior to a Pre-Final and Final give drivers four rounds of wheel-to-wheel racing, and it all comes at a price point lower than we have seen in the past”

“This year’s program also has discounted entry fees, discounts on consumables and a prize package that is outstanding. We really hope karters from all clubs register and give it a look!”

KartStars Canada presents a variety of racing options, as there are one-day classes, two-day classes and tire options as well. Rok Junior, Rok Senior and Rok Shifter are two-day classes with on-track competition scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday. Briggs Junior, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Cadet and KartStars Senior will race on Saturday only, while Briggs Masters, Mini Rok, Briggs Senior and KartStars Junior will race on Sunday only.

New to the KartStars Canada lineup, KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior will follow familiar rules with some exceptions and enable drivers from select classes to extend their racing over the entire weekend at a fraction of the cost. KartStars Junior will follow the same rules as Briggs Junior and is open to drivers who have registered for either Briggs Junior or Briggs Junior Lite. Class weight is 285lbs. As a second class entry, the fee is reduced by 50%, offering a second full day of racing for less than the price of a club race. The same is true for KartStars Senior, which will follow the same rules as Briggs Senior and is open to drivers who have registered in either Briggs Senior or Briggs Masters. Class weight is 360lbs.

Single-Day entry fee is $150 while the Two-Day class fee is $225. In Single-Day classes, drivers can bring their own NEW or USED race tires as long as they meet class specs. A KartStars pre-registration discount of 15% is also available to drivers who choose to buy race tires through KartStars Canada when registering in advance. For Two-Day classes, only one set of race tires can be used throughout the weekend and they must be purchased through KartStars Canada during pre-registration. Again, this set of tires will be discounted 15%.

“As the Rok Cup in Canada continues to grow, we remain committed to exploring new ways to maximize track time, reduce costs and increase participation. Giving back and reinvesting into our sport is more important now than ever,” explained Rok Cup Canada Principal Marco Di Leo. “KartStars Canada provides us with a platform to do exactly that and as our Rokkers aspire to compete against the best in the country, the professionalism offered in our regional program will prepare them for international competition such as the popular Florida Winter Tour, Rok the Rio and Rok Superfinal. All of which are spectacular events and part of the Rok International Program.

A tentative weekend schedule is attached, showing single-day classes will take to the track for Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1, Heat 2, Pre-Final and Final. Classes with racing spread over the weekend will have Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 on Saturday before Timed Practice, Pre-Final and Final on Sunday. In all classes, Qualifying will determine the starting order for Heat 1 and Heat 2. Cumulative results from Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 will determine starting order for the Pre-Final. The finishing order from the Pre-Final will determine the starting order for the Final. The results from the Final will determine overall finishing positions and podium winners.

Drivers will earn championship points from both Pre-Finals and Finals. Points in the Final will begin at 200 before scaling back to cover the field. Points in the Pre-Final will begin at 100 and scale back to cover the top ten finishers. There are also 25 points awarded to the driver that secures pole position from qualifying. Rounds 1, 2 and 4 of the championship will carry equal weight, while Round 3, the KartStars Canadian Championship Round, will have points multiplied by 1.5 in calculating a championship totals for each driver. There are no drops in the KartStars Canada Championship.

There are a number of significant Race Awards and Championship Prizes in 2020 as well, with highlights below.

For more information, please email info@kartsportcanada.ca or visit www.kartsportcanada.ca. On-line registration for Round 1 will open early next week!

Race Awards:

KartStars Canada Sponsored Awards:

Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in all classes at each race.

Cash awards to podium finishers in KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

Sunoco Race Fuels Sponsored Awards:

Class winners of Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior and Rok Shifter will each be awarded a can of fuel at podium presentation of each event.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 15% when buying Fuel and Oil through registration.

Vega Tires Sponsored Awards:

One randomly selected Briggs class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks.

One randomly selected Rok class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 15% when buying Fuel and Oil through registration.

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored Awards:

Two randomly selected Rok class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Briggs & Stratton Sponsored Awards:

Two randomly selected Briggs class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Championship Awards:

Rok Cup Canada Championship Awards:

Class champions in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Shifter Rok will be awarded tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy.

Vice-champions in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Shifter Rok will be awarded tickets to Rok the Rio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NewSpeed Motorsports Career Enhancement Award:

Four drivers will be selected by a panel of judges throughout the four-race series. The selected drivers will be invited to a test day where they will lap in a Nascar Pinty’s Series car owned and operated by New Speed Motorsports. The test will take place at Shannonville Motorsports Park on October 16, 2020.

KartStars Canada Championship Awards:

The top three in each class will be awarded Championship trophies at the year-end banquet.

Champions will receive coveted ‘Class Champion Rings’.

2020 KartStars Canada Schedule: