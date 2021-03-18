KartSport Canada Releases Their 2021 Regulations

We have received a press release from KartSport Canada, releasing their 2021 Regulations for both Rok Cup Canada and Briggs & Stratton competitions. KartSport Canada Regulations are utilized by KartStars Canada and a number of kart clubs across Ontario for rule sets, both sporting and technical.

See their official announcement below:

With the start of the 2021 karting season less than a month away, KartSport Canada is pleased to announce the 2021 KartSport Canada Regulations. After completing a much needed overhaul back in April of last year, the 2021 version includes a few minor changes with consistency and clarification in mind. These regulations will govern the KartStars Canada Championship as well as other kart clubs across the country.

With the complete Rok Cup Canada and Briggs Canada rule sets also available, karters now have everything they need to start preparing for the race season ahead.

Former ASN National Officials Rob Oakman and Jeff Conte paired with KartStars Canada promoter Daniel Di Leo to produce both the Sporting Regulations (Book 1) and the Technical Regulations (Book 2) over the last few months, completing a 2020 year-in-review. Feedback was received from other industry leaders and considered accordingly.

As one responsible for enforcing a number of edicts that are now in print, Race Director Oakman had this to share. “This year is about refinement,” he noted. “Building on last year’s major overhaul, we focused on fixing any issues that came up from the season that required more than a simple bulletin. Most of the changes are small and keep us in line with international series. We also looked at how we need to work with media technologies like drones. Considering how we should deal with them in a way that wasn’t simply dismissing their existence, but keeping safety in mind. This set of regulations keeps us looking forward and leading the pack in Canadian Karting.”

Having worked full-time with the KartStars program last season, Conte brought a different perspective. “In order to build on our rule set we needed to ensure that we got usable feedback,” he said. “My role this past year had me interacting with drivers directly throughout the entire event, ensuring we made time to allow drivers to say their piece and have things explained to them as a discussion and not a statement made it so we could be flexible and approachable. The direct feedback we received from drivers and key members of the community allowed us to continue to build on the foundation we laid last year.”

The regulations can be viewed on the KartSport Canada web site at www.kartsportcanada.ca.

2021 Sporting Regulations (Book 1):

https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kartsport-Canada-Book-1-Sporting-Regulations-2021-3-13-2021.pdf?402ada&402ada

2021 Technical Regulations (Book 2):

https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kartsport-Canada-Book-2-Technical-Regulations-2021-3-13-2021.pdf?402ada&402ada

https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kartsport-Canada-Book-2-Technical-Regulations-2021-3-13-2021.pdf?402ada&402ada

2021 KartSport Canada National Number Registry – RealTime

https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/KartStars-Number-Registry-03.17.21.pdf?402ada&402ada

https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/KartStars-Number-Registry-03.17.21.pdf?402ada&402ada

KartSport Canada would like to thank all involved with the creation of the new Sporting and Technical Regulations, both those mentioned above and others that were contacted owing to their expertise in regard to specific areas. Questions and/or concerns are welcomed at this time and should be directed to info@kartsportcanada.ca.