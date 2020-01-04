KartingClassifieds.com is Back Online and the Place to Sell Your Used Karting Stuff!

There’s no time like the present to get your workshop organized, upgrade your equipment, get some extra cash in your pocket (for next race season), or get your partner off your back (“When are you going to clean up all that go-kart stuff?”).

Let’s face it, the karting apocalypse is probably unlikely to happen, so you don’t need those trick parts from your late 90’s torsion kart (if you know, you know). But guess what – someone else out there may still be using that chassis for hobby and could use what you’ve got collecting dust.

How you may ask, how can I possibly get all of the above done? Well, it just so happens that a website set up for used karting equipment has officially relaunched. It’s called KartingClassifieds.com.

So if you have used parts kicking around or are looking for something used then get on it and check out KartingClassifieds.com. The site is ready to rock and roll already, and we think it is the bomb (obviously we’re a bit biased). Still, as time goes on, our team will continue to add some kickass features for you. Up our sleeves, we have plans that will not only make it easier to post and navigate but will also help get your stuff sold sooner or match you with that part you’ve been on the hunt for.

What are you waiting for, get after it!

Karting Classifieds was created by those passionate about karting. A single source dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers of karting equipment.