Karting Street Race Planned for 2019 in Quebec!

We have noticed a couple of posts lately on our social media channels about a potential karting street race in Quebec this summer and finally have received a PR from the organizers about the event.

Below is the press release we’ve received from the organizers of the Street Super Karting Cup (SKCC).

The race will run on the July 25-28 weekend in Riviere-du-Loup, which is about 200km east of Quebec City. The event will support classes for Briggs & Stratton, Shifter, Rotax Max and even Rok Cup engine programs and the organizers are expecting drivers from Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and the USA.

There are some big ambitions here, so we are expecting further announcements in the coming months before karts officially touch down on the streets in July.

Rivière-du -Loup will host a provincial round of the Street Super Karting Cup

Just as Las Vegas and many other American big cities, we are proud to announce that Rivière-du-Loup will be hosting it’s first ever round of the Street Super Karting Cup (SKCC) from July 25 to July 28, 2019. During this exciting sporting event, close to 150 pilots from Quebec, Ontario, New-Brunswick, and the United States will line up on the starting grid.

To top it off, many prizes, trophies and gifts will be awarded to the pilots that shined not only by their performance but also by their remarkable sportsmanship. Let’s just take, for instance, the “Volant Nissan” (Nissan Steering Wheel), which will provide the winning pilot of this award a free pass the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix.

Beyond the races and the high-level competition, the event will offer visitors the SKCC Space to make it a family gathering event giving them access to the pits to chat with the pilots, and to be close to all racing activities. Furthermore, karting fans will have the opportunity to an exciting karting experience, thanks to an on-site racetrack made especially for the occasion.

“Our goal is to democratize (widen access) to the sport and to allow new racing talents to reveal themselves,” commented Roland Voyer, co-organizer of the event.

Let’s also highlight that this edition of the Rivière-du-Loup Street Super Karting Cup will be eco-responsible with recycling zones in order to recycle wastes and tires. Trees will also be planted to compensate for carbon emissions. As a priority to the event organizers, exceptional attention will be provided to safety measures to ensure the security of both pilots and racing fans.

The organizer expects 10 000 visitors during the weekend of competitions.

For more information: SKCC facebook or voyer.roland@hotmail.com