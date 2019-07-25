Connect with us
ROK Cup USA

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Karters Mourn the Loss of Stephane and Justin Roy

At the Canadian Open, Team BCR gathered for a photo with Justin Roy's kart and equipment.

Latest News

Karters Mourn the Loss of Stephane and Justin Roy

Published on

After fifteen days of searching, the inevitable came on Thursday afternoon as Quebec Police confirmed the death of young kart racer Justin Roy and his father Stephane.

The pair were flying back from a fishing trip in their helicopter when it went missing just over two weeks ago. Justin, a member of the Ben Cooper Racing team, was scheduled to race in Rotax Junior at the Canadian Open this past weekend in Mont-Tremblant, but he never showed. Instead, friends, family, the Army and more were searching forests, lakes and parts of the Mont-Tremblant National park, hoping for any sign of life. That search came to an unfortunate end Thursday when their helicopter was found.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of Stephane and Justin Roy. They will be forever missed and are always in our thoughts. Rest in Peace from the whole BCR family,” explained Ben Cooper to CKN.

Justin was in his first season of Rotax Junior, competing in the Coupe de Montreal. He had three fourth-place finishes and currently ranks third in the championship standings with two rounds remaining. Last year, he competed in Briggs Junior with BCR, and took part in the ASN Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport. He was a young driver with passion to improve and develop and a friend to many off the track.

We send out deepest condolences to the Roy family. May Justin and Stephane Rest in Peace.

View this post on Instagram

You will always be with us ♥️♥️

A post shared by Ben Cooper (@ben_cooper_racing) on

Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top