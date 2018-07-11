Karters Help Raise over $6000 for Make-A-Wish Canada with Wickens and Hinch

The kart racing community came together on Monday evening for a great cause. The Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, along with Indycar drivers Robert Wickens and James Hinchcliffe, held a charity kart race for the Make-A-Wish Canada and raised more than $6000.00.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates are both in Toronto this weekend for the Honda Indy Toronto and helped bring this awesome event together with CMI. In less than a week, word traveled fast around the city as 89 racers signed up to compete in the Arrive and Drive races throughout the night while hundreds more arrived just to meet the Indycar drivers.

It all started with local news doing their sports broadcast on site, followed by some one-on-one time with media, a jump start to the Indy week media frenzy Wickens and Hinch are set for, while at their home race.

From there, kart racers were split up into eleven groups and each got three sessions on track throughout the evening. With so many sessions, some ended up finishing under the lights.

Also, throughout the night, fans got to meet and greet with the Indycar drivers, take a photo and get an autograph. It was incredible to see the number of Canadian kart racers drive from all parts of the city to not only meet a couple of their racing idols but also to support a great cause. We also spotted a few CKN hats being signed, so cool!

In total, the event raised $6335.00 and CMI presented a cheque at the end of the night for Make-A-Wish Canada. Wickens and Hinch also posed for photos with the race winners and all in all, spent the entire night chatting with the karting community.