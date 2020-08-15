Kart Stars Victory for Fowler in Briggs Junior Lite After Wild Final Lap

The unexpected occurred on the final lap of the Briggs Junior Lite Final at the Kart Stars Canada Nationals when the race leaders tangled and Braedon Fowler (Intrepid Kart) arrived at the finish line first to earn his first big victory.

Race leaders Gavin Goldie (Exprit Kart) and Elias McKenzie (CL Kart) broke away from the pack early in the race. The pair traded the lead back and forth throughout the entire race, setting up a final lap showdown. It all came down to the final corners. The two went down into corner nine with Goldie in the lead. McKenzie dove to the inside in his last chance to take the lead and the two made contact as Goldie tried to defend. Both karts spun to the outside of the track and were idle for many seconds before for the pack arrived.

Fowler slipped through, as did Christian Menezes (Kosmic Kart), Brady Clapham (Intrepid) and Ethan Pollack (Intrepid) before Goldie and McKenzie waere able to get back up to speed.

At the line, a shocked Fowler celebrated the win and when he was interviewed after the race, he still couldn’t believe it. Menezes was only a few tenths back at the finish line and thankfully it was just enough to keep the position as he received a three-second penalty for a start lane violation. Unfortunately for Clapham, he too received a start lane violation penalty and that meant he slipped back to fourth in the final ranking. Moving up to the podium in third was Pollack, while Goldie rounded out the top-five. McKenzie was penalized for the final lap incident, slipping to ninth in the final result.

Race Result: Briggs Junior Lite Final