Kart Stars Canada Nationals – Qualifying Report

Action is underway at Goodwood Kartways as the Kart Stars Canada Nationals hit the track Friday for official Qualifying and the first round of heat races.

Drivers were challenged to put down their best time while on a track with only a few other karts, and they only had two circuits to put forth their best effort.

ROK Senior was extremely tight at the top, as positions one through five were separated by only 0.069 seconds, with Nolan Bower (Exprit Kart) having a 0.015 second advantage over Andrew Maciel (TonyKart). ROK Junior was also extremely close at the top, with Ayden Ingratta (RedSpeed) besting Austin Boyle (Exprit) by 0.047 seconds.

The Briggs divisions were even closer! In Briggs Senior we saw the top-six separated by only 0.055 seconds. Pearce Herder (Awesome Kart) was quickest with Chad Webster (Intrepid) eight-thousandths of a second slower and Logan Ploder (CL Kart) 0.010 off the fastest time. In Briggs Masters it was only 0.001 seconds that separated Eli Yanko (TonyKart) and David Anderson (Awesome Kart)!

Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) led the way in two categories as he continues to stand out as a Cadet. He nipped Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) by 0.032 seconds in Briggs Cadet, and also topped Mini ROK over Santiago Ramirez (Intrepid) and Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart). Unfortunately, Di Leo was sidelined in the Mini ROK heat race with a clutch failure.

Other Fastest Qualifying awards went to Davide Greco (Intrepid) in ROK Shifter, Gavin Goldie (Exprit Kart) in Briggs Junior Lite, Anthony Boscia (BirelART) in Briggs Junior,

Kart Stars Canada Nationals Friday Qualifying Top-5

Round #3 @ Goodwood Kartways

ROK Junior

Ayden Ingratta Austin Boyle 0.047 Cole Newton +0.439 Lorenzo Morsillo +0.688 Christian Valverde +0.727

ROK Senior

Nolan Bower Andrew Maciel +0.015 Robert Soroka +0.021 Kai Dalziel +0.024 Nicholas Hornbostel +0.069

ROK Mini

Jordan Di Leo Santiago Ramirez +0.225 Ryan Maxwell +0.449 Stefano Picerno +0.492 Jensen Burnett +0.507

Gavin Goldie

Briggs Senior

Pearce Herder Chad Webster +0.008 Logan Ploder +0.010 Brennan Taylor +0.049 Jake Cowden +0.055

Briggs Masters

Eli Yanko David Anderson +0.001 Marc Stehle +0.060 Levon Beaudin +0.119 Steven Chan +0.135

Briggs Junior

Anthony Boscia Nicholas Gilkes +0.081 Ethan Bound +0.113 Jayden Elphage +0.159 Mackenzie Milwain +0.220

Rok Shifter

Davide Greco Lucio Masini +0.164 Dante Lerra +0.171 Justin Luik +0.402 Josh Conquer +0.413

Briggs Cadet

Jordan Di Leo Jensen Burnett +0.032 Rocco Simone +0.111 Christian Papp +0.142 Joey Lecce +0.383

Briggs Junior Lite

Gavin Goldie Braedon Fowler +0.009 Christian Menezes +0.247 Brady Clapman +0.302 Elias McKenzie +0.502

