Justin Arseneau to Represent Canada in CIK Academy Trophy!

For the first time since its inception, a Canadian will compete in the CIK Academy Trophy, a series that challenges kart racers ages 12 to 14 from around the world on equal karting equipment at the highest level of our sport. Laval, Quebec’s Justin Arseneau has been confirmed on an entrant list this morning to compete against 51 participants from 48 different countries on three of Europe’s best karting circuits.

Arseneau will race aboard an Exprit kart with a Vortex OKJ engine. The program is very similar to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, as each competitor will drive the same model of Exprit chassis, with the same brand of OKJ engine, with identical sticker kits and race suits. The only thing separating each driver is their race helmet and their individual skill set.

As an official CIK supporter program, the Academy trophy will compete alongside the KZ2 European Championship. The first race is held at Pro Kart Raceland in Wackerdorf, Germany, a circuit that has held many of the most prestigious karting races. The second and third stops will be held in Italy, the home country of karting. Round two will be competing on the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno while round three closes out the season at South Garda Karting in Lonato.

The champion of the CIK Academy Trophy is recognized at the annual FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, alongside other world champions from karting to Formula 1. Needless to say, winning the Academy is a remarkable accomplishment.

For Arseneau, this will be the second time he’s represented his country and the global stage. In 2017, he qualified to be a member of Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal. A front-runner all week, Arseneau has since gained plenty of international experience while competing in North America’s largest events, including the SKUSA Pro Tour, Florida Winter Tour, and US Open.

Hopeful to represent and do his country proud, Arseneau is excited about his next challenge.

“I am so happy for this opportunity, I hope to make Canada proud. After my Rotax Grand Finals experience in Portugal, I am excited to have the chance to compete again on identical equipment which really showcases the driver’s abilities regardless of which team or engine builder you are with. I am looking forward to the races in Sarno and Lonato, two of the most popular karting tracks in the world and I heard that Wackersdorf is an amazing track as well.”

Arseneau will have a familiar friend competing alongside him in the CIK Academy Trophy as American Luca Mars, his teammate at Speed Concepts Racing will also be a challenger.

