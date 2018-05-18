Just One Week Away from the Launch of the New WCKC

We are just one week away from the launch of the new Western Canadian Karting Championship. Karts will hit the track at the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, Alberta during Indy 500 weekend, May 25-27, for the first of three WCKC events this summer.

For those with the goal of qualifying for a spot on Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, registration closed just over a month ago and CKN has been keeping an eye on the list to prepare our official class previews. Look for those early next week before we fly out to Alberta.

In addition to the Rotax Max classes, which will see drivers competing with sealed engines provided from the series, an array of Briggs & Stratton 206 classes will take to the track. It is not too late to register as a Briggs 206 racer or in the Open Shifter class, and drivers can do so through the WCKC MotorsportReg website if racing for the championship or the CKRC MotorsportsReg website if just racing the Calgary rounds.

To learn more about the Western Canadian Karting Championship, check out http://wckc.ca.

CKN will be trackside in Alberta and drivers interested in purchasing photos and t-shirts can pre-order a special combo we have prepared for racers. Click here to visit the CKN Online Store and learn more!