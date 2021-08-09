Junior Lite Comes Down the Wire at Mosport

Elias McKenzie (CL Kart) was able to sweep the victories in Briggs Junior Lite over the weekend at the second stop of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, but by no means did they come easy at his home track, the Mosport Karting Centre.

Saturday’s Final came down to the final lap after McKenzie and two of his PRO teammates, Anthony Martella (CL Kart) and Ethan Sikma (CL Kart) broke free from the competition.

After trading the lead numerous times with Martella, Mckenzie made his final pass for the lead with two laps to go and when Martella opened up to have a look for the lead on the final lap, Sikma jumped at the opportunity to move into second. Trying his best to get inside in the final corner, it just wasn’t enough and McKenzie rolled down to the finish line just ahead of his teammates.

Sebastian Day (CL Kart) and Joey Lecce (Intrepid Kart) rounded out the Saturday top-five.

Back on track Sunday, this time the showdown featured McKenzie, Martella and Muskaan Sattaur (Intrepid Kart).

Leading nearly the entire race, McKenzie gave up the top spot to Sattaur with three laps to go and the race was on.

The shuffling began with all three taking a turn in the lead over the final two laps. Once again, McKenzie returned himself to the lead at the right time and kept the pair behind him, leaving them to battle for the second position.

Separated by only 0.001 seconds at the finish line, Martella was only a hair ahead of Sattaur but ended up losing the second position after the race with a pushback bumper penalty, but still held on to a podium spot.

Further down the road, Sikma finished scored fourth ahead of Wyatt McNeely (BirelART).

MRFKC2 Briggs Junior Lite Final Results