Jump Start Takes Dominating Win Away from Travisanutto at SuperNats; Win Goes to Aussie Josh Carr

A perfect performance by Italian Lorenzo Travisanutto on the debut of the new Kart Republic chassis was spoiled by a jump start penalty that removed him as the race winner. From the pole-position, Travisanutto was unchallenged en route to a 2-second margin of victory, only to be told at the podium ceremony of the penalty.

In the race for second, which ultimately determined the race winner, it was an epic battle between a number of drivers including Brazilian Olin Galli, Englishman Ben Barnicoat and Callum Bradshaw, Aussie Joshua Carr and Canadian Samuel Lupien.

Carr would eventually cross the finish line in second and inherit the win and the big payday with Barnicoat jumping up to second, Bradshaw took third, Travisanutto fourth and Ryan Norberg fifth after starting tenth. A tough final couple of laps saw Lupien fall to sixth at the finish line.

Ryan MacDermid was the second highest placing Canadian in fourteenth. Zachary Claman Demelo finished eighteenth and Cedrik Lupien twenty-eighth.