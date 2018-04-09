Join the CKN NHL Hockey Playoff Pool and Win Some Great Prizes

One of the moments that help us declare that a new Canadian karting season is upon us is the end of the NHL regular season and the beginning of the NHL hockey playoffs. While we are diehard motorsport fans, we are also true Canadians with a passion for the sport of hockey and so we thought it was appropriate to have a little fun with the NHL playoffs upon us and we’ve created a hockey pool for kart racers to put their skills to the test.

The quest is simple, sign up for a FREE account on bracketchallenge.nhl.com/, search for the ‘2018 CKN Playoff Bracket’ in Leagues and use the password ‘2018SummerTour’ to join. Enter your picks and away we go. We do ask that you use your full name as your entrant name, so we know who you are.

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell everyone join the CKN NHL Playoff Bracket Challenge!

To add some incentive, we are going to give away from prizes. The podium winners (top-3) will get their choice of some awesome 2018 CKN Summer Tour gear, including a sweater, hat, winter hat or t-shirt.

We will also take all of the entries and raffle off one entry-fee to either the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge, Coupe de Montreal or Western Canadian Karting Championship, depending on the region. If a non-racer wins this prize, they can determine who they want to have it.

The first games of the playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 11, so don’t wait too long to submit your picks.

So what are you waiting for? Submit your picks now and join the CKN 2018 NHL Playoff Bracket Challenge!