Join the Charity Race to End Alzheimer’s at K1 Speed Toronto!

Be a racer with a cause this month at K1 Speed Toronto when we host the Race to End Alzheimer’s Charity Go-Kart race on Saturday, September 14 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm!

All funds we raise during the event will be donated to the Baycrest Foundation to aid their tremendous Alzheimer’s research and treatment efforts. And that’s not all – every dollar raised will be matched by the terrific sponsors who have jumped on board, doubling the total amount!

Information about this Charity Event in Toronto

Starting at 12 pm, racers who are 4’10 or taller are encouraged to set the fastest lap time they can around the indoor Toronto track. The drivers that set the 10 fastest laps of the day will qualify for the R2endALZ Race at 5:00 pm. We’re expecting a great turnout for this, so be sure to arrive early and set that fast lap time!

The main race will be a 12-lap grand finale race for glory. The cost to participate in the main event is only $30 (a donation in itself), and participants will compete for thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes!

The Prizes

Every qualifier will receive some amazing swag from K1 Speed and the sponsors of the event, so no competitor will leave empty-handed. The top three finishers will receive prize packs worth hundreds of dollars each:

Everyone is encouraged to come to K1 Speed for a fun afternoon of kart racing, regardless of experience. Show your speed by laying down a lap time that can’t be beat. For a $30 donation, the Top-10 fastest racers will qualify for the main event which includes a thrilling, standing-start race for glory. Every qualifier will receive a swag pack, and each top-3 finisher will win a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars!

1st Place

2 tickets + VIP Experience, 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, You’ll be invited to spend the day with the No.23 R2ENDALZ Race Team and will receive a tour of their paddock, garage and transporter. You’ll meet the drivers, and see the Audi RS3 LMS race car up close. You’ll receive a team shirt and hat to feel like part of the crew as you watch the race from pit lane, listening in on team radio headset. $250 value.

2020 CRKC Membership at Goodwood Kartways. You’ll be awarded membership in Goodwood’s Arrive & Drive series, plus 25 practice laps in the “A&D” karts. $150 value

Google Nest Hub smart speaker courtesy of High Definition Installations. $100 value.

Swag Pack from our sponsors including K1 Speed Corporate, Scarboro Subaru and Nostalgia Coffee Co. $50 value.

2nd Place

2020 CRKC Membership at Goodwood Kartways. You’ll be awarded membership in Goodwood’s Arrive & Drive series, plus 15practice laps in the “A&D” karts. $130 value

Google Home Mini smart speaker courtesy of High Definition Installations. $50 value.

Swag Pack from our sponsors including K1 Speed Corporate, Scarboro Subaru and Nostalgia Coffee Co. $50 value.

3rd Place

2020 CRKC Membership at Goodwood Kartways. You’ll be awarded membership in Goodwood’s Arrive & Drive series, plus 10 practice laps in the “A&D” karts. $120 value

Google Home Mini smart speaker courtesy of High Definition Installations. $50 value.

Swag Pack from our sponsors including K1 Speed Corporate, Scarboro Subaru and Nostalgia Coffee Co. $50 value.

All of our Top-10 qualifiers will receive swag from our partners at K1 Speed Corporate, Scarboro Subaru, High Definition Installations, Carts & Coffee Racing Series, Goodwood Kartways & Nostalgia Coffee Co.

Activities for the Whole Family!

Of course, our indoor go-kart racing will be the main attraction. But there’ll be plenty of other activities for the whole family to enjoy! We’ll have games, contests and activities for junior racers, plus a raffle and bake sale. Again, all proceeds from these side activities will be going to fight Alzheimer’s!

Want to Donate but Can’t Make It?

If you would love to go to this event to donate but already have plans that day, don’t worry. You can still help the cause! Get started by visiting the R2ENDALZ donation page – just click this link! http://www.r2endalz.org/demaras/