Job Opportunities: MIKA Seeking New Race Director, Grid Marshall and Starter

Think you can handle the pressure at the race track without a helmet on?

Well, the Mosport International Karting Association has some job opportunities for the upcoming club season. MIKA is seeking a new Race Director, Grid Marshall, and Starter, three of the most important people that keep a race day going.

The Race Director and Starter are the two sets of eyes keeping a watch on all the action on the track, while the Starter also ensures the races get off to a clean start. The Grid Marshall ensures that the grid is in order and ready to roll when the track is clear.

In a post on the clubs Facebook information page, the club is asking anyone interested in the jobs to reach out to Stuart Drummond, Stuartrdrummond@gmail.com, or Daniel Di Leo, daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.

More information about the Mosport International Karting Association can be found on the Mosport Kartways website, http://mosportkartways.com.

