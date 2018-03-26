Job Op! Prime Powerteam Looking for Mechanics and Driver Coaches

With the Canadian race season on the horizon, Prime Powerteam is looking to add full time and race team mechanics and driver coaches. Racing out of Hamilton, Ontario, Prime is a powerhouse operation known around the world for their professionalism and race results, supporting the BirelART chassis line and Rok, Rotax, Iame and Briggs & Strattion engine platforms.

There are three positions Prime is looking to fill for 2018, including a full-time position in Hamilton as well as race mechanics and driver coaches with the travelling race team. Competitive salary and daily rates are on the table and experience is required.

For more information and for those who are interested, they should contact Trevor Wickens by email, trevor@primepowerteam.com, or by phone, 905-902-5936.