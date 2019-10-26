Jason Leung on the Junior Max Podium at Rotax Grand Finals!

It was a day of celebration for Team Canada at the 2019 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Jason Leung represented our country on the podium following a third-place effort in the Junior Max Grand Final.

Taking to the track in Sarno, Italy, Leung started P7 in the race after winning yesterday’s Pre Final. It was a ferocious start that saw him fight to keep his position. A few laps in and Leung was into the top-five and charging forward. Nearing the halfway point, Leung got into third and hooked up with another driver to catch the leader.

An opportunity presented for him to get into second, but it didn’t last long as third place attacked and it hung Leung on the outside. It cost him a number of positions, falling outside the top-five. He did all he could to hold his position and work back to fifth place at the finish line.

Following penalties to two drivers ahead of him, one for a bumper violation and one for a start lane infraction, Leung was elevated to third place and enjoyed the honour of representing Canada on the podium.

It wasn’t as positive for our other four drivers who qualified for the Finals. Justin Arseneau was working his way forward in the Junior Max Final before he was pushed off the track and fell to the tail of the field. Jared Freeston crashed out of the Rotax DD2 Masters Final on lap three after getting spun around. Kieran Hartley was involved in some heavy battling in the Mini-Max Final but slipped back a few spots where he started and matched his result from a year ago at the Grand Finals.