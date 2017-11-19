Jak Crawford Prevails in X30 Junior Shootout at SuperNats 21!

Jak Crawford took the lead at the drop of the green flag in the X30 Junior final ahead of Zane Maloney and Australian Brock Feeney. Maloney passed Crawford in the second corner but by lap four Crawford and Feeney would get by Maloney and began to gap the field. Feeney led and Crawford in tow.

In the closing laps, Crawford got by Feeney for the lead and began to drive a defensive line allowing Jeremy Fairbairn and Sebastian Montoya to catch up.

The quartet had an intense battle on the final lap, where Crawford would get to the finish line just ahead of Feeney and Fairbairn while Montoya would get passed by a hard-charging Dylan Tavella on the last lap after driving from nineteenth at the start.

Our Canadian contingent saw Thomas Nepveu battle hard all race long to finish in twenty-eighth while Griffin Dowler made up nine positions after advancing from the LCQ to finish thirty-first.