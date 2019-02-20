J3 Competition Launches www.RaceRotax.com Website

J3 Competition is pleased to announce the release of its new website – www.RaceRotax.com. The new website designed specifically with the Rotax enthusiast in mind offers an abundance of informative details regarding the entire Rotax Racing suite of products as well as Rotax racing events across the northern United States through an efficient very user-friendly experiential platform.

“The new RaceRotax.com property is an important tool for us to provide the foundation to inform and educate the market on all items related to Rotax Racing. From technical and sporting requirements as well as event races, Service Center partners, news and event results… it’s all there. Additionally, our two Stars and Stripes events are easily found on the site for active registration as well as participants viewing the award packages and a unique in-site live coverage page for each of the Stars and Stripes events.” – J3 Management

One of the most important aspects of the Rotax Racing program is the growth of the sport of karting through the Service Center network. Thus, new and reappointed certified Service Centers have already been authorized to assist in the market reestablishment with a growing list of new members looking to onboard in the coming weeks. Being a certified Rotax Service Center provides confidence to the existing market and new karting participants as they not only sell and service Rotax products but provide valuable after-sales service making the ownership experience truly unique and valuable.

As the Rotax program structure matures industry members and participants are encouraged to stay up to date through the new RaceRotax.com website and are encouraged to contact the J3 Competition offices with any questions regarding Stars and Stripes events, Rotax Max engines, MOJO tires, and XPS lubricants.

About J3 Competition

J3 Competition is an American based distribution and competition product resale company that focuses on the sector of high-performance kart racing. With a tenure being recognized as a world leader in the development of the karting industry, J3 Competition is the United States distributor of BRP-Rotax products designed for kart racing including; Rotax, XPS lubricants, MoJo tires.