ITALKART Introduces Their 2017 Challengers

With their first race on tap for this weekend, competing in the GearUp F-Series, Italian Motors and ITALKART have launched their 2017 lineup of chassis.

Rapido V1

The highly anticipated arrival of the 2017 Rapido V1 is here. The core of the chassis will remain unchanged as the brands marque model has won the Rotax US Open, SKUSA SuperNationals, Rock Island GP and the F-Series to name just a few.

The KF version or non-shifter kart. New for 2017 is the aero kit which offers less drag and lighter design in comparison to the traditional FP7 you will see on the shifter models. We have also gone to a bigger oval style steering wheel for more hand grip/comfort, and an upgraded front spindle yoke which offers adjustable camber. This allows you to perfectly set the camber on each side of the chassis and then increase or decrease caster by replacing the pill insert. The front end also offers more adjust ability in the front ride height. A slight update to the brake protector also allows easier rear ride height adjust ability. The rest of the kart is built to our stringent specifications as usual.

With the chassis being very versatile on a variety of tire compounds, classes and tracks, we have not wanted to “mess with a good thing” as they say. Or in our native language, “Perfecto”.

Laguna SE KZ

The new Laguna SE KZ chassis is another new model for this season. Attention to detail brings another race winning chassis to our line-up. The Laguna SE and the Rapido V1 will be Italkart’s two premier KZ karts.

Laguna SE Black

The Italkart Laguna SE Black Edition is one of the new models for 2017. It will be offered in the KZ version as well as what is pictured here, the KF version (non-shifter) It is a 30/30mm design with reservoir brakes, 25mm spindles w/4 inner bearings, 10mm spindle bolts an all billet anodized components. Attention to detail has gone in to each component of this new special edition chassis.

This color combination will only be available with the Laguna models and limited quantities in this version (KF). The KZ models will be featured in the next days which will be offered in the Black Edition as well as the traditional Italkart red.

For more information, visit http://italkart.com.