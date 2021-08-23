#CanadianKartingChampionships
Introducing the 2021 Canadian Karting Champions
While we type away and prepare our race reports from this weekend’s action at the 2021 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre, here are the 15 podium celebration photos.
After a crazy hot and busy weekend, we’ve almost caught our breath, and there’s more to come on CKN all this week…
Rotax Junior Max
Rotax Mini Max
Rotax Senior Max
Briggs Cadet
Rotax DD2 Masters
Rotax DD2
Briggs Junior Lite
Rok Junior
Rok Mini
Rok Senior
Briggs Junior
Briggs Masters
Open Shifter
Open Shifter Masters
Briggs Senior
