Introducing 360 Motorsport – A New Movement in 2019

A new Canadian race team is suiting up in 2019 and they have big ambitions. 360 Motorsport, which is based out of Nova Scotia, is forming a team of six drivers and plans to help their drivers not only reach the top of the podium but also take the next steps in their motorsports career. The team, supported by Alta Nissan of Canada, and powered by Briggs & Stratton 206 engines aboard Intrepid Karts, have aligned with the Nissan Micra Cup and will support their graduating racers to car racing program.

But before the drivers even buckle into the Micra Cup cars, they will need to prove themselves in karts. In 2019, the team will support all major events in Ontario featuring the Briggs 206 engine. In addition, 360 Motorsport will venture to Florida to take part in the Florida Winter Tour with the first race just around the corner. The team will venture to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for a taste of what it’s like to race in the USA with the first their three confirmed drivers.

All three drivers will race in Briggs Junior as the team has confirmed Carsyn Massey, Nicky Palladino and reigning Canadian National Champion Gianluca Savaglio as members.

In addition to the three drivers who will compete in Miami, they are looking to add two Senior Briggs as well as a Briggs Junior Lite driver to their roster for the Canadian season.

Further, 360 Motorsport will work with their six-driver team to help develop them for the next steps in their motorsports career through a ‘Start and Shift’ program. The drivers will learn the basics of driving a manual transmission car in a controlled environment to gain comfort in a race car. Over the course of a season, the plan will be for a driver to go from the absolute basics to slalom sessions to finally lapping on a controlled race course.

Following the training sessions, 360 Motorsport will begin to transition their graduating kart racers to the Nissan Micra Cup. Currently, 360 Motorsport owns five Nissan Micra Cup cars that will race in 2019 and beyond, giving their young karters an inside look at the graduated racing program at select events that don’t overlap with the karting schedule. The team has also been designated as an approved race school for Nissan Micra Cup.

“We know that many young drivers have passions of taking the next step in motorsports after karting, but don’t always know where to look first. With the Nissan Micra Cup, we’re working with a great introductory level of motorsport for these young drivers. But, our drivers will need to prove themselves and go through the full learning process of car racing before they even get onto a track in the Micra Cup car. And that’s something I’m excited for, to teach all the fundamentals to our drivers over time and not rush through it,” explains team principle Steve Massey.

When the snow melts and the Canadian karting season gets underway, 360 Motorsport will have a presence at all major karting events in Ontario in 2019 with a private team tent setup and trailer. To learn more and to inquire about joining the race team, contact steve@pro360motorsport.com.