Bas Lammers (Photo courtesy: CIK/KSP)

Intrepid Driver Program and Goodwood Kartways Welcome Bas Lammers Back to the Team

Goodwood Kartways will kick off their 2018 race season this coming weekend at the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour and they are excited to welcome back world karting champion Bas Lammers to the squad as he fits in among the 13-driver international roster suiting up at Palm Beach Karting.

Lammers has two world karting championships to his credit and returns to the team that helped him to his first title in 2010.

Goodwood Kartways Team Manager Marco Di Leo is excited to see his team of drivers in Florida as his team celebrates ten years with the Intrepid brand.

“I’m very excited to welcome Bas back to the Intrepid Driver Program. 2018 will be the much-awaited return of the Intrepid factory team and we expect they will return to their world championship form from a few years ago. This Florida Winter Tour will be our 10 year anniversary with Intrepid and we plan to celebrate that on the podium in Palm Beach.”

Lammers leads the assault in the Rok Cup USA program in the Rok shifter class and will be joined by Italian KZ driver Giuseppe Palomba and Ecuadorian Jose Brito. Rafael Teran, also from Ecuador, will compete in Micro Rok. Emmo Fittipaldi, son of racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi, is back with Goodwood for a second season, he will lead a contingent of Mini Rok drivers from Mexico as Christian Cruz, Donovan Bonilla, Alan Bonilla and Jose Carlos Hernandez will debut in Florida. Mexican Diego Ortiz returns graduating to Rok Sr while new drive Rafael Cardenas of Columbia will race Rok Jr. Finally, a pair of Canadians, Trevor Pace and Alessandro Deluca, will represent in Rok Senior and Rok Masters, respectively.

“We have a great squad of International drivers in Palm Beach. Since our integration with Vortex and the Rok Cup Program, it has been a very positive offseason and we are looking forward to a great Florida Winter Tour. We welcome any drivers still looking for competitive equipment and race team opportunities,” continued Di Leo.