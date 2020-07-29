Innisfil Indy Says ‘Thank You’ to Everyone Who Supported Kart Stars Round #2!

The Launi Family and everyone at Innisfil Indy would like to say a big ‘Thank You’ to all of the racers, parents, volunteers and staff that attended the second round of the Kart Stars Canada Championship held at their track.

“Given the difficult times we are enduring during this COVID-19 pandemic, we really appreciate everyone doing their best to follow the protocols that were set in place throughout the weekend,” smiled Rose Launi.

“It was great to see so many familiar faces, but also many new ones visiting the track for the first time to compete in Kart Stars. We hope everyone enjoyed their time and look forward to seeing them again in the future.”

The event featured many entries spread across eleven categories in two days of competition. The fast and technical Innisfil Indy circuit provided a great challenge to the racers and featured some great race battles right up to the finish line in many cases.

“We put a lot of effort into the facility leading up to the race and are very thankful to those who acknowledged those efforts. The added asphalt to the parking area looked great and helped us better organize the trailers throughout. Freshly painted curbs and lines brightened up the track surface and I need to thank Goodwood Kartways for all of their support leading up to and during the event.”

“And to everyone who came and visited me in the kitchen with a smile, ‘Thank You’. I didn’t get to see much racing, but I’m happy to know that nobody went home hungry.”

Racing at Innisfil Indy will resume on August 9 with the third round of the Canadian Karting Challenge. As always, all racers are invited to come and enjoy a great day of racing.

To learn more about the Innisfil Indy visit http://innisfilindy.com or the Innisfil Kart Club at http://innisfilkartclub.ca.