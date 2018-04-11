Innisfil Indy Excited to Open 2018 Season on April 14 and 15!

Track organizers at the Innisfil Indy will officially open their gates this weekend to kick off their 2018 karting season.

This coming Saturday, April 14 the Innisfil Kart Club will be hosting their new driver school for rookie racers to learn from the experts about the sport of karting. It will be a chance to roll out on track in a low-pressure scenario and learn how their karts work. The day is also open to newer drivers looking to improve their skills as well.

The following day, Innisfil Indy will host their first event of the season – a non-points fun test day. This event will run through the daily procedure of a club race day and will offer plenty of on-track time for racers of all ages, categories, and experiences. Registration for this event will open at 8:00 AM and everyone is welcome.

“We are really looking forward to seeing our new racers and our regulars back at Innisfil this weekend,” explained Tony Launi of Innisfil Kart Club. “It’s been a very long and cold winter and now it’s finally time for kart racing season to begin!”

Following this weekends activities, the official Innisfil Kart Club season begins with race one on Sunday, April 22. Utilizing the Innisfil Indy Layout 2, points race #1 will set the tone for the season and show which drivers came prepared for the new season.

Another date to note for racers competing at Innisfil Indy is May 6. That will be round one of the Canadian Karting Challenge. Learn more about the Canadian Karting Challenge on their website www.canadiankartingchallenge.com.

More information about Innisfil Indy and the daily schedule for the April 15 event can be found on http://www.innisfilkartclub.ca/.