Photos by: Tracy Launi / Innisfil Indy

Innisfil Indy Braves the Cold Hosting Snow Races

Who says the karting season is only six months long in Canada? Not the track owners at the Innisfil Indy in Ontario, thats for sure!

Taking advantage of the snowy conditions and looking for an opportunity to jump back into a go-kart, the track is hosting a snow races throughout the weekend, putting drivers into rental karts for some snow-flying action. Two races have been held so far and race three hits the track Saturday, February 4!

Check out some of the pictures (more can be found on Facebook).

The action has even attracted Rotax Junior driver Stefano Lucente who added his name to entry list at the most recent race. We caught up with him and asked how he felt about the snow racing.

“Racing in the snow at Innisfil was definitely the craziest weather I have ever driven in. It was a fun challenge to be a part of, sliding around, trying not to spin of the track! I hope the next race at Innisfil snows the way it did last time! Had a blast with everyone there.”

Interested in joining the fun? Contact the Innisfil Indy immediately for more information!