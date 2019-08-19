Ingratta Inks Ticket to Italy with ASN Canadian Mini Rok Championship

For the second year in a row, Ayden Ingratta (AI/TonyKart) has scored a Canadian National Championship, this time in the Vortex Mini Rok division after a thrilling battle with some of North Americas best young pilots.

These young drivers were on it from the get-go.

Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) was the early leader, followed closely by American Caleb Grafarar (PSL/BirelART), Ingratta, Michael Costello (REM/Benik), Jordan Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid) and Ashton Henckel (Prime/BirelART).

Grafarar and Esposito exchanged the lead early before Ingratta slipped by both on lap five. He held the point until two laps to go when Grafarar overtook for the lead again. Ingratta fought back before the lap was complete and regained the lead.

Heading up the hill on the final lap, Costello and Esposito made contact, knocking them down the running order. Ingratta had enough of a lead that he didn’t need to defend off Grafarar in the slow corners, while Di Leo took advantage of all the action to jump to third, but under pressure from Henckel.

Crossing the finish line saw Ingratta take the win, followed by Gafrarar. In third was Di Leo who just edged out Henckel. Finally, Costello wrapped up the top five.

Awarding out some awesome Rok Cup prizes at the podium, Ingratta will join Team Canada at the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy, while Grafarar scored entry to Rok the Rio in Las Vegas and Di Leo an entry to the 2020 Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour.

Mini Rok Final Results: