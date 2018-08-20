Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Ingratta Holds off DiLeo for Briggs Cadet Canadian Title

Ayden Ingratta has been a dominant force this season in Briggs Cadet racing and his success continued this past weekend at the ASN Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways, but it was by far the hardest the young driver had to work to come home with the victory.

Not only did the Briggs Cadet class grow in numbers at Nationals, but the competition level was upped as well, with a number of drivers in contention for the top of the class throughout the weekend at Mosport.

Getting the jump from the pole position, Ingratta (Ricciardo Kart) was pushed to the lead by Ashton Henckel (BirelART), while Jordan DiLeo (Intrepid Kart) slipped back to third after starting on the front row, but before the first lap was completed, DiLeo rebounded past Henckel.

The lead pack featured Ingratta, DiLeo, Henckel and Hunter Twyman (Awesome Kart). DiLeo pressured the leader until lap four when he took his first shot at the lead, making a pass in turn ten. Ingratta fought back on the next lap in turn five to regain the top spot. The two did the same again on laps eight and nine with Henckel and Twyman patiently waiting for their opportunity.

The battle continued all the way to the final lap where DiLeo was all over the rear bumper of Ingratta, trying to find a place to pass. However, his bid came up short as Ingratta was the first to cross the finish line ahead of DiLeo and Twyman, who was able to overtake Henckel on the final lap.