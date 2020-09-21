Ingratta Clinches Rotax Junior Ticket to Rotax Grand Finals

Leading every lap of the Rotax Junior Canadian Open Final in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Ayden Ingratta (RedSpeed) has punched his ticket to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Ingratta vaulted to the early lead in corner one, overtaking polesitter Marcello Paniccia (Kosmic).

BCR teammates Yu Chen Ye (BirelART) and Mathieu Cousineau (BirelART) pounced on Paniccia before the first lap was completed, knocking him down to fifth as he completed lap one, and worse, contact with Nicholas Gilkes (BirelART) in corner one on lap two sent both drivers spinning and out of contention.

Ingratta initially built up a small gap, but Cousineau and Ye worked together and closed in on the race leader, with Cousineau even making a pass for the lead. Ingratta fought right back and regained the top spot. Ye advanced into second during the exchange and the pair battled for second, allowing Ingratta to build up a small lead again.

While all of this action was going up front, Callum Baxter (BirelART) was on a charge. Starting from the rear after a failure while leading the PreFinal, Baxter had caught the lead pack.

He moved passed Daniel Ali (Kosmic) for fourth and then had a look inside Ye for third in corner one. It caught Ye off guard and he would actually tag Cousineau in the next corner and spin, slowing up the group of four. Ali got the best of the tussle and gained second place, while Ingratta checked out.

Baxter found his way by Cousineau for third and put pressure on Ali for the remainder of the race but just didn’t have enough to make the pass.

After 14 laps, Ingratta sealed the victory and his ticket to Portugal, followed by Ali and Baxter.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax Junior Final