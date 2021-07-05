Ingratta and Burnett Unstoppable in Junior and Mini Rok

The opening round of the KartStars Canada Championship featured two dominating performances in the younger Rok Cup Canada categories as Ayden Ingratta and Jensen Burnett went unbeaten throughout the weekend at Goodwood Kartways.

In Junior Rok, Ingratta (AI Motorsports/RedSpeed) qualified nearly four-tenths of a second quicker than his closest competitors, setting the benchmark.

Going unchallenged through the heat races, it wasn’t until the Final that some pressure was finally put on him. From the outside of the front row, Christian Valverde (NBM/Exprit) launched into the lead.

With intense pressure from Ingratta, Valverde did everything he could to hold on, but it last just over a lap before Ingratta dove up the inside and regained the spot.

He blistered off a number of fast laps from there to open up a big lead, eventually crossing the finish line 6.6 seconds ahead and the only driver to post a lap in the 36-second bracket.

Valverde held on for second after coming under pressure from Ethan Pollack (ProSound Racing/Exprit) through the middle stages of the race. Braedon Fowler (ProSound Racing/Exprit) and Sara Vico (Goodwood/Exprit) rounded out the top five.

KartStars Canada Round 1 Rok Junior Final Results

Ayden Ingratta *fl Christian Valverde Ethan Pollack Braedon Fowler Sara Vico Baz Kedairy

Returning home after a great stint of racing in Italy, Jensen Burnett (Energy Corse/Energy Kart) showcased the experience he gained with a perfect performance in Mini Rok.

Continually getting quicker in Qualifying, Burnett posted his quickest time on lap eight to go 0.238 seconds quicker than Christian Papp (Goodwood/Intrepid).

After cruising through the heat races, Burnett put on a clinic in the 12-lap Final. His pace never wavered lap after lap, posting within the same tenth every time he crossed the stripe, that is until the final lap, where he blistered off the fastest lap of the day and score the victory by 7.4 seconds.

After an early race hiccup, Jordan Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid) drove back from fifth to overtake Mayer Deonarine (NBM/Exprit) on the final lap to gain second place on the podium, with Deonarine just edging out Papp for the final step. Rocco Simone (New Speed Motorsports/Exprit) was fifth.

KartStars Canada Round 1 Rok Mini Final Results