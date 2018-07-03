Information Regarding Pfaff Kartsport Cup Round 2 at Mosport Kartways

With support from Pfaff Motorsports, ASN Canada and Fittipaldi Sport Wheels, the Pfaff Kartsport Cup rolls into Mosport Kartways this weekend for its second round. After an exciting Canada Day weekend, CRFKC race filled with fireworks, Mosport Kartways is looking to continue the excitement with this weekend’s event.

This weekend, championship leaders Ryan MacDermid, Logan Ploder, Jonathan Treadwell, Nicholas Gilkes, David LaPlante, Dale Curran, Ayden Ingratta, Frankie Esposito, Eli Yanko, Davide Greco & Dean Cotton will look to increase their leads and hold off the competition.

Due to a scheduling conflict with the Grand Prix track this weekend’s race will not be the usual two-day event format but will be a single day event, still packing in all of the weekends action into a single day. With almost no on-track sessions removed from the schedule, the day will start early and end late. With the Finals on track after racing has concluded at the Grand Prix track, drivers will have an opportunity to showcase their skills for fans and spectators from the Mobil 1 Grand Prix that are hungry for more racing action. With no kart racing on Sunday everyone can get their racing fix at the Grand Prix track with the IMSA Prototype Challenge and the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix which are on track starting at 10:30 am.

The three event series in its inaugural season is the premier kart racing series in Canada. Utilizing a unique event format and culminating at the ASN Canada FIA National Karting Championships in August, Pfaff Kartsport Cup is open to all karters holding a valid ASN National license.

Registration is now open and can be found here – Registration Link

For more information visit the Pfaff Kartsport Cup webpage.

Series Supplemental Rules Updated 7-2-2018

The revised event schedule can be found here, Event Schedule