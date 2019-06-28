Information Bulletin for MRFKC Round #3 at CTMP Mosport

Below is an information bulletin for the third round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, held at Mosport Kartways inside Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on July 6.

MRFKC ROUND 3 – INFORMATION BULLETIN

Day-By-Day:

Tuesday, July 2

– Trailer Move-In (No ‘floors’ permitted while setting up tents).

– Gates Open from 12pm-6pm

– No on-track activities

Wednesday, July 3

– The track will be open for practice between other scheduled events.

– Gates Open from 9am-6pm

– Practice 10am-4:30 pm with interruptions for scheduled events.

– Regular Practice Fees Apply. No charge for season-pass holders.

Thursday, July 4

– Dedicated MRFKC Practice Day.

– Gates Open from 8am-6pm

– Structured Practice from 9 am – 5 pm

Friday, July 5

– Dedicated MRFKC Practice Day + Final 1 Qualifying for Rok Classes Only.

– Gates Open from 8 am – 7 pm

– Structured Practice from 9 am – 5 pm

– Qualifying for Final 1: Rok Classes Only at 5 pm

– Detailed Schedule on website. Visit www.kartsportcanada.ca

Saturday, July 6

– MRFKC Race Day – Double Final Format.

– Gates Open from 7 am – 11 pm

– Detailed Schedule on website. Visit www.kartsportcanada.ca

– Everything must be packed up and moved out by 11 pm. No exceptions!

Sunday, July 7

– Mobil1 Grand Prix at CTMP

– Enjoy your complimentary passes from CTMP and go watch some racing!

Move-In and Move-Out:

– Move in Begins Tuesday between the hours of 12pm-6pm.

– Please visit the main office for parking instructions.

– No floors/tarps/carpets under your tents, please.

– Everyone must move out by 11 pm on Saturday. Everything…no exceptions.

– Please help by tidying your pit space before leaving. Thanks for your cooperation.

What you need to know for this Round: (Adjustments due to the last minute scheduling change).

Race Tires

All Briggs classes plus MiniRok:

Drivers must use Vega Blue Ont branded tires. Drivers must declare one set of tires that must be used for ALL official sessions on Saturday. To clarify, tires used in qualifying on Saturday must be used for the rest of the day through BOTH finals. Only one set is allowed. The set being declared may be new or used. If new, the set must come from the designated tire distributor on site at each venue.

All Rok classes except MiniRok:

Drivers must use Vega Blue Ont branded tires. Drivers in Rok Shifter will use Vega White Ont branded tires. Drivers will purchase one set from the designated tire distributor on site at each venue. That one set of tires can be used for the entire weekend. Drivers have the option to buy a second set from the designated tire distributor on site at each event if they choose. For drivers who buy two sets of tires, Set 1 must be used for Final 1 Qualifying (Friday Night), the pre-final and Final 1. Set 2 must be used for Final 2 Qualifying and Final 2. Drivers cannot mix sets. For drivers who plan on using one set, they must be used for ALL official sessions from Friday through Saturday.

Race Format

All Briggs classes:

Everything ‘Official’ happens on Saturday. Qualifying will determine the starting order for the pre-final (The pole sitter from qualifying will earn 25 points towards points scored in Final 1). Results from the pre-final will determine the starting order for Final 1. Results from Final 1 will be scored as ‘Race 5’ for the MRFKC Championship. Also, similar to qualifying, fastest lap from each driver in Final 1 will determine the starting order for Final 2. Results from Final 2 will be scored as ‘Race 6’ for the MRFKC Championship. There will be no ‘Pole’ points for ‘Race 6’. Each ‘Final’ will have an independent podium presentation. This means trophies and awards for Final 1 winners and for Final 2 winners.

All Rok classes:

Qualifying for Final 1 will take place after practice on Friday (5 pm). Qualifying on Saturday will determine the starting order for Final 2. The Friday qualifying session for Final 1 will determine the starting order for the pre-final. Results from the pre-final will determine the starting order for Final 1. Results from Final 1 will be scored as ‘Race 5’ for the MRFKC Championship. Qualifying results for Final 2 will determine the starting order for Final 2. Final 2 results will be scored as ‘Race 6’ for the MRFKC Championship. Pole sitter from Friday qualifying will earn 25 points towards points scored in Final 1. Pole sitter from Saturday qualifying will earn 25 points towards points scored in Final 2. Each ‘Final’ will have an independent podium presentation. This means trophies and awards for Final 1 winners and for Final 2 winners.

Registration:

Online registration will open Friday, June 28 at 6:00 PM on http://kartsportcanada.ca. It is advised that all racers register online.