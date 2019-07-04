Incredibly Busy Month of July Racing Kicks Off This Weekend

School is finally out and that means karting season in Canada is in full swing and our schedule for this month proves it. The month of July will be very busy, with CKN trackside in three different provinces over four race weekends.

It all starts this weekend with the third round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Mosport Kartways and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. A last-minute curveball by the CTMP/IMSA organizers forced the MRFKC to switch to a single-day event with two Finals on tap for all classes. That means this Saturday will no doubt be the busiest race day of the season and karters will get the most bang for their buck in attending. For Rok Cup racers, Fridays attendance is quite important as their first round of Qualifying will close out the action following a full day of practice.

This weekend is also round four of the Coupe de Montreal. Back at Circuit ICAR for the second time in three weeks, Quebec’s best racers will be putting it all on the line as the championship battles really start to take shape. Unfortunately, CKN won’t be able to attend this event as our attendance for this one. The competition has been stout this season in Coupe de Montreal action and we’re sad we won’t be able to watch it live. Drivers are reminded that they must register online before Saturday to compete on http://coupedemontreal.com.

The following weekend, CKN hits the highway for our annual visit to the East Coast. Moncton, New Brunswick is the destination we will be heading for to attend the CKRA Summerfest at East Coast Karting. This annual event is a blast for everyone involved and gives us a chance to enjoy the family-fun aspect of the sport. Spread over two days and two different track configurations, karters get plenty of track time at ECK and are rewarded for their efforts on Sunday afternoon. Learn more on their website, http://ckranb.com.

Next up is a race we’ve had circled on our calendars all season long and we hope you do too. The Canadian Open in Mont, Tremblant, Quebec on July 19-21 will award tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy and is expected to draw a great number of entries from across Canada and around the world. For the first time in years, the Jim Russell Karting Academy will return to the clockwise direction for racing, challenging every racer that hits the track. In addition, the Briggs 206 and Shifter classes will fill up the schedule of activities in our favourite region for karting. There really isn’t any reason to miss this superb race and Tremblant is the best place to bring the family as well, with so much to see and do in the region. Check out http://maxchallenge.ca to register and learn more about the event and region.

Finally, we finish off the month of July right where we started. The fourth stop of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship returns to Mosport Kartways on July 27-28. With this being the final big race opportunity before the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, we’re expecting a number of drivers to use this weekend as a test before the big show. As always, drivers are expected to PRE-REGISTER for the MRFKC races on http://kartsportcanada.ca.

As always, if you are attending any of the races on our CKN Summer Tour schedule and would like to order a special photo print or photo package, please PRE-Order on our web store, http://canadiankartingnews.com/store.