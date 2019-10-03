In Memorandum: Brad Fish (1966-2019)

To those who had never gotten the chance to meet Mr. Brad Fish, I say for many he’s one of the best men I’ve ever met.

Brad always had a positive attitude no matter the circumstances. Brad to me wore his heart on his sleeve and is the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back. Brad loves racing and for as long as I can remember, he has always been there for me.

When I had first met the Fish Family, they were just beginning to explore the world of karting. As Brad had become the newbie and track life was unfamiliar, my dad and I offered to help them and welcomed them in with open arms.

After a few races, it didn’t take long to notice this new friendship forming. As the Fish’s gained more ground, Brad was always the man to be super supportive and encouraging to not only his kids, but to every racer around the paddock. After many seasons had passed, the Fish’s had become family to me. Brad, my father and I became a family through our mutual bond of racing.

About five years ago Brad became part of my team, JCR, and my first sponsor. Brad never doubted my abilities and was one of the only people willing to believe in my dreams. For me, carrying the Belmar Roofing logo, representing Brad, his company and his family meant everything to me. I wish I could thank him for everything he’s done for me. He’s the reason why I am able to travel places and to follow my dreams for racing.

This Saturday at 10:30 am it would mean a great deal to me and the Fish family if you could come to Brad’s Celebration of Life at Turner and Porter York Chapel.

Thank you to everyone who has been supporting, it truly has meant a lot to me and the Fish’s. Brad, you will be dearly missed and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest men in Karting.

– Joshua Conquer